DealMagik Announces Winners of Its Fall 2025 Floral Design Contest, Celebrating Local Florists Nationwide

PARSIPPANY, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DealMagik, the fast-growing e-commerce marketplace built for local businesses, today announced the winners of its Fall & Holiday 2025 Floral Design Contest. This contest is a nationwide celebration of creativity and craftsmanship among floral and design professionals across the United States. The contestants submitted entries showcasing exceptional autumn, winter, and holiday-themed arrangements, centerpieces, and installations reflecting a wide variety of design styles, geographic locations, and industry experience.“Our goal is to help local businesses showcase their creativity, connect with customers, and grow their sales through a fun and engaging platform. The Fall Floral Contest was a great opportunity for florists to shine and attract new clients.", said Pavitra Anakru, Founder & CEO of DealMagik.The competition aligns with DealMagik’s mission to empower local businesses by providing opportunities to gain visibility, attract shoppers, and strengthen their online presence. Participants enjoyed increased customer engagement and exposure to a rapidly growing audience of shoppers nationwide looking to support small and local businesses.Floral designer Lindsey Vandevier returns for her second season as a Judge for The Great Floral Design Contest . As the Owner and Lead Designer of Rosaspina Floral and Event Design in Montclair, New Jersey, Lindsey brings exceptional expertise and a signature artistic style to the competition. Her full-service floral studio and boutique are celebrated for bespoke arrangements, immersive installations, and refined botanical craftsmanship that inspire both clients and industry peers.First, Second and Third-Place Winners will be awarded $500, $300, and $200 cash prizes respectively. All three Winners and the florist awarded Honorable Mention will be featured on the DealMagik blog in 2026 and recognized for their entrepreneurial journey and talents in the floral industry.Fall 2025 Floral Design Contest WinnersDealMagik proudly recognizes the Top 3 Winners of the Fall 2025 Floral Design Contest:1st Place — A True Epiphany: Tre’ Garner [Design: “A Soft Transition into Autumn”][Coral Springs, FL]This design earned first place for its thoughtful use of color and texture within a clean, commercially viable everyday style. The designer’s inspiration is clearly reflected in the palette and material choices, which convey autumnal warmth while still offering a fresh, distinctive point of view. The palette—dusty mauves, rich merlots, soft greens, and warm autumnal browns —creates an elegant harmony that immediately evokes fall without feeling heavy or predictable.2nd Place — May Crazy Bloom Flower Shop: Mayelin Alfonso [Design: Falling Leaves][Miami, FL]This piece earns second place for its rich, moody palette and expressive, wild-harvest style, both of which deliver unmistakably seasonal appeal. The designer demonstrates a strong command of form, color, and texture.3rd Place — Your Floret: Designer Hristiana T [Design: Autumn Enchantment][Las Vegas, NV]Recognized as a beautifully vibrant rustic centerpiece that used seasonal elements like cabbage, kale and pumpkin to invoke beauty of the fall harvest. Beautiful hues of roses, lisianthus, and kale with a playful pumpkin create a centerpiece that embodies the magic of autumn celebrations.Honorable Mention — J. Francis Florals : Designer Francis Reboja [Design: Fall seasonal installation][San Francisco, CA]This design showcased artistry, combining bold tropical elements with warm autumnal tones to create a beautiful composition. Its thoughtful use of unique materials gives the piece a striking, dynamic presence.DealMagik: A Powerful Platform for Local BusinessesDealMagik offers small and local businesses an all-in-one platform to publish deals, promote services, manage appointments, and attract new customers. Unlike traditional deal marketplaces, DealMagik gives merchants full control over pricing, promotions, and customer relationships.Serving a wide range of business categories — from florists and spas to restaurants, salons, home services, experiences and boutiques — DealMagik provides intuitive tools for scheduling, performance tracking, and customer engagement, helping business owners grow their digital presence quickly and affordably.A Rapidly Growing Community Across the U.S.DealMagik continues its rapid expansion, with hundreds of merchants already active on the platform and over 1,000 shoppers browsing local deals daily. The success of the Fall 2025 Floral Design Contest reflects the company’s commitment to connecting communities, celebrating local talent, and supporting small business growth nationwide.About DealMagikDealMagik is a modern e-commerce and local deals platform designed to help U.S. businesses boost visibility and sales through flexible online promotions, easy-to-manage storefronts, and customer engagement tools. The platform offers a transparent, merchant-friendly solution for small businesses, while shoppers enjoy a simple way to discover great local deals and support businesses in their communities.For more information, visit https://www.dealmagik.com Floral ContestThe Great Floral Design Contest hosted by DealMagik is in its second season. Floral and Design Professionals from all across the US are invited to enter and are encouraged to submit designs. The next contest will be held Spring 2026, the theme has yet to be announced.For submission photos, visit https://www.dealmagik.com/contest

