Trinidad and Tobago Poised to Lead the Caribbean in Evidence-Based Public Health Innovation Ahead of COP11

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happening from November 17th to November 22nd, the Eleventh Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP11) to the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) is around the corner, and Trinidad and Tobago has an unprecedented opportunity to embrace innovation and lead the Caribbean in advancing public health.

Recognizing this potential, the We Are Innovation global network organized a conference in Port of Spain to highlight the importance of science-based and innovation-oriented policies for creating healthier societies. The event, titled “Innovation Pathways: T&T Leadership for a Smoke-Free Future,” gathered advocates, experts, and public officials to explore how evidence-based innovation can accelerate progress toward better health outcomes.

The first expert to speak was Ingid Dragan Taricano (BRA), a distinguished toxicologist and pharmacologist with over four decades of expertise in drug safety and regulatory science. Taricano shared insights on “Harm Reduction: Toxicology Review,” presenting information on the toxicological composition of various risk-related behaviors and their impacts on the human body. She also explained the particularities of certain naturally occurring compounds that have been misunderstood in public discourse, highlighting their biological properties and potential therapeutic applications for diseases like Parkinson's and Ulcerative Colitis. According to Taricano: “Nicotine is not a demon. A big misconception surrounding it is the idea that it causes cancer. It is wrong - nicotine is an addictive molecule, but not an oncogenic one. The problem is the tar. Considering the composing substances and the way nicotine is absorbed, INPs appear as a safer option to combustion cigarettes. The regulation needs to access this, allowing smokers to switch. It is toxicology - and it is very important to establish rules.”

The second speech, “COP11 and the Silenced Voices: Why Regulators Must Listen to Consumers in Health Policy,” was delivered by Miguel Okumura (BRA), an electrical engineer, president of THR Brazil, and vice-president of ARDT Iberoamérica. Okumura shared his journey as someone who successfully changed his habits through innovation and as an advocate who has been silenced many times. He also examined the effects of restrictive health policies that, instead of reducing harm, have contributed to unregulated practices. Okumura commented: “I smoked for around 7 years and quit completely. My case could be considered a public health success if I was born in the UK or Sweden instead of Brazil. Silence does not lead to good policies, dialogue does. It is necessary to create formal channels, differentiate stakeholders and use consumers as real-world data. The consumer voice is not the problem - it is the compass to the solution.”

The final intervention came from Federico N. Fernández (ARG), We Are Innovation’s CEO, who spoke on “Saving Lives Through Innovation and Caribbean Leadership.” Fernández presented Trinidad’s health data, noting its stagnation, and showcased real-life success stories of countries that saw major progress after implementing innovation-oriented public health policies. Fernández shared: "Trinidad and Tobago has a historic opportunity at COP11 to lead the Caribbean toward evidence-based tobacco policy. While the smoking rate remains stuck at 19 percent, countries embracing innovation - like Sweden, the UK, and Japan - have seen dramatic reductions. With Saint Kitts and Nevis and Guyana already advocating for harm reduction, Trinidad and Tobago can build on this Caribbean momentum. At COP11, Trinidad and Tobago can show the region that we choose evidence over ideology and outcomes over outdated approaches.”

The event was moderated by Tetiana Rak (UKR), We Are Innovation’s COO, and concluded with a Q&A session for the audience.

Trinidad and Tobago’s smoking rate is 19 percent, with smoking-related illnesses responsible for 5.4 percent of deaths every year. That, however, can change. By adopting a regulatory framework that guarantees the accessibility, affordability, and acceptability of innovative public health solutions, the country can significantly reduce its smoking rates and accelerate its journey toward becoming a smoke-free society.

The choice is clear: maintain current policies and accept stagnation, or embrace innovation and evidence-based policymaking to improve public health nationally and regionally.

