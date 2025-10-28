Commemorative Activities of the 90th Anniversary of “March of the Volunteers” launched

MACAU, October 28 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym) and the Education and Youth Development Bureau, with the support of the Tianhan Foundation of China, the Launch Ceremony of the Commemorative Activities of the 90th Anniversary of “March of the Volunteers” was held on 28 October at the Macao Cultural Centre, with the aim of promoting the spirit of the national anthem among the public. On the same day, the cultural performance “Melodies of War, Spirit of the Nation” and a series of activities including a lecture themed on the 90th anniversary of the “March of the Volunteers”, and the photo exhibition “Call for Progress Across Eras: Tian Han and the National Anthem”, was held, aiming to convey the indomitable spirit of the Chinese nation and further inspiring patriotism among young people.

The launch ceremony was held in a lively atmosphere and was officiated by the Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, O Lam; the Deputy Director of the Department of Publicity and Culture of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao SAR, Yin Rutao; the President of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man; the Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau, Kong Chi Meng; and the Secretary-General of the Tianhan Foundation of China, Ouyang Wei; and was attended by the members of the Cultural Development Consultative Committee and of the Cultural Heritage Committee; and a number of teacher and student representatives from local schools.

Following the “Mukden Incident”, China was dragged on a 14-year War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression. It was during this national crisis that the “March of the Volunteers” was created. In order to deepen public understanding of the creative process and background of the anthem, the lecture was themed on the 90th anniversary of the “March of the Volunteers” and the cultural performance “Melodies of War, Spirit of the Nation”, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Education and Youth Development Bureau, with the support of the Tianhan Foundation of China, were held on 27 and 28 October, respectively. The lecture at Escola Luso-Chinesa Técnico-Profissional on 27 October was hosted by Ouyang Wei, the grandson of Tian Han and the Secretary-General of the Tianhan Foundation of China, who shared his insights into the historical significance and spirit of the anthem with Macao students. The cultural performance was presented at the Macao Cultural Centre on 28 October, featuring teachers and students from the Macao Conservatory of the Cultural Affairs Bureau, the choir of the Sheng Kung Hui Choi Kou School (Macau) and local arts groups, showcasing the creative process of the anthem and the enduring charm of musical works from the War of Resistance period.

The “March of the Volunteers” was composed in 1935, with lyrics written by Tian Han and music set by Nie Er. Originally serving as the theme song for the film Children of Troubled Times, the song depicted the heroic story of young patriots who rushed to the frontline to defend their nation against Japanese aggression. Upon the film’s release, the imposing melody and uplifting lyrics galvanized the Chinese people to resist aggression. On 1 October 1949, the “March of the Volunteers” was performed at the founding ceremony of the People’s Republic of China. In 2004, the song was officially enshrined in the Constitution as the national anthem. In 2017, the National Anthem Law of the People's Republic of China was passed at the 29th session of the Standing Committee of the 12th National People's Congress.

Jointly organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau and the Tianhan Foundation of China, the photo exhibition “Call for Progress Across Eras: Tian Han and the National Anthem” is open to the public from 29 October to 1 December at the Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum. The exhibition features approximate 100 photographs, allowing visitors to appreciate the patriotic spirit of Tian Han, trace the creative process of the anthem by Tian Han and Nie Er and reminisce the indomitable spirit of the nation’s resistance against foreign invasion, while also highlighting the power of the national anthem in the World Anti-Fascist War. All are welcome to visit. The Xian Xinghai Memorial Museum, located at No. 151-153, Rua de Francisco Xavier Pereira, is open daily from 10am to 6pm (last admission at 5:30pm), including public holidays, and is closed on Tuesdays. Admission is free.