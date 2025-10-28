Immigration Attorney J.D. Walker

I'm a big believer in the fact that life is about preparation, preparation, preparation.” — Johnnie Cochran

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As immigration courts across the United States face record backlogs and growing humanitarian caseloads, attorney JD Walker, widely recognized as America’s Top Immigration Attorney, is gaining national attention for his firm’s record of courtroom victories and policy-level impact on deportation defense.Walker, who leads JD Walker Immigration Attorneys in Washington D.C., has become a prominent voice for due process and reform in the immigration system. His firm’s legal strategy has recently helped secure the release or permanent residency of dozens of clients facing imminent removal — including asylum seekers and long-time U.S. residents separated from their families.“We are witnessing one of the most consequential moments for immigration justice in modern history,” Walker said in an interview. “Each deportation case we fight is a test of whether America will continue to be a country that honors its promise of fairness and opportunity.”According to recent immigration-court data, deportation filings have surged past 3 million cases nationwide, with many immigrants waiting years for hearings. Walker’s firm has responded by building what colleagues describe as an emergency-response model for immigration defense — deploying attorneys across multiple states and partnering with local advocates to ensure detained immigrants receive rapid representation.Earlier this year, Walker was appointed Founder and President of the Immigration Section of the Alabama State Bar, a new statewide initiative that trains and mentors young lawyers in removal defense and humanitarian relief. The move has been praised by immigrant-rights groups as a critical step in expanding access to qualified counsel in regions where representation rates are among the lowest in the country.“Our goal is to make competent legal defense accessible in every jurisdiction,” Walker said. “When people have a lawyer, they have a fighting chance — and that changes everything.”Walker also announced plans to launch the JD Walker Immigration Foundation in 2025, designed to provide scholarships, legal-aid funding, and housing support to immigrant families navigating the U.S. legal system.About JD Walker Immigration AttorneysJD Walker Immigration Attorneys is a multi-state law firm headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Houston, Miami, and Alabama. The firm focuses on deportation defense, asylum, waivers, family petitions, and investor visas, representing clients from more than 40 countries.Address: 1701 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Suite 200, Washington DC 20006, USAPhone: (202) 419-1576Website: www.jdwalkerlawyer.com

