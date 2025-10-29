Fabrizia Spirits Launches Crema di Almond Liqueur Amid Sustained Year-Over-Year Growth of Its Limoncello Line

Fabrizia Crema di Almond Liqueur

SALEM, NH, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fabrizia Spirits , the leading Limoncello producer in the United States, announces the launch of Fabrizia Crema di Almond, a smooth cream liqueur made with Sicilian almonds and real cream.The launch follows a remarkable period of expansion for the company’s flagship Limoncello line, which has achieved an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% over the past five years, more than doubling in size and expanding distribution to 25 states. This momentum has been driven by consumer demand for clean-label, all-natural products and the rising popularity of Limoncello Spritz cocktails in bars and restaurants nationwide.Fabrizia’s Crema di Pistachio Liqueur has also surged in popularity alongside the national Pistachio Martini trend, further solidifying the company’s leadership in the flavored-liqueur category. The brand’s success highlights its ability to identify emerging trends and deliver products that align with shifting consumer preferences.“We’ve grown from a small New England brand into one of the largest Limoncello brands in the country,” said Phil Mastroianni, Co-Owner and Co-Founder of Fabrizia Spirits, along with his brother Nick. “The sustained growth of Fabrizia Limoncello shows that consumers want transparency, quality, and flavor innovation. We don’t use artificial colors like Yellow #5 — our Limoncello gets its vibrant hue naturally from real Sicilian lemons. Crema di Almond is another exciting step forward in expanding our reach and giving customers something new to enjoy.”Fabrizia Crema di Almond (750 ml, 16% ABV) will be available through Fabrizia’s existing distribution network and online where permitted at www.fabriziaspirits.com About Fabrizia SpiritsFounded in 2008, Fabrizia Spirits produces its portfolio — including Limoncello, Blood Orange, and Crema di Pistachio, a Ready-to-Serve Limoncello Spritz, and a full line of canned cocktails including Italian Lemonade and Sicilian Lemon Vodka Soda — at its 11,500-square-foot facility in Salem, New Hampshire. Fabrizia imports over 800,000 lemons a year from Sicily, Italy to their facility and uses them as a foundation for their spirits products. The company continues to expand nationwide as consumers seek premium, naturally made products across the spirits category.Media Contact

