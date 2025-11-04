Actors FCU Partners with DigitalFI & Commercial Business Systems, Inc. to Launch Advanced Identity Verification

DigitalFI Commercial Business Systems, Inc. Actors Federal Credit Union

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DigitalFI, a leading provider of best-of-breed technology solutions for small and mid-sized financial institutions, announced today that Actors Federal Credit Union has successfully implemented IdentityFI, seamlessly integrated through the CAMS-ii Online Account Opening Module from Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS), an innovative and comprehensive core processing platform.This milestone marks a major advancement in Actors FCU’s digital transformation journey, streamlining member onboarding, enhancing identity security, and laying the foundation for continuous identity protection throughout the member lifecycle.IdentityFI enables Actors Federal Credit Union to verify member identities in seconds, improving both security and efficiency across every touchpoint. The implementation eliminates friction during account opening, ensuring a seamless experience for applicants while protecting against fraud and synthetic identities.“Actors FCU’s adoption of IdentityFI is another example of how CBS and the CAMS-ii platform are deploying enterprise-grade technology that was once only available to the largest financial institutions,” said John Kersse, COO at DigitalFI. “Together with CBS, we’re delivering modern, secure, and scalable solutions that empower credit unions to stay independent, relevant, and ready.”The partnership between DigitalFI and CBS enables seamless integration between the IdentityFI platform and the CAMS-ii core system, giving credit unions like Actors FCU the ability to deploy enterprise-grade identity verification without heavy lifting or complex technical projects.“Our partnership with DigitalFI reflects CBS’s ongoing commitment to bringing innovative, high-impact solutions to our credit union community,” said Ken Hunt, Vice-President of Commercial Business Systems, Inc. (CBS). “By integrating IdentityFI with the CAMS-ii Online Account Opening module, we’re delivering a modern, secure, and fully automated onboarding experience that’s not only powerful but also affordable. This partnership ensures that credit unions of all sizes can access next-generation technology without compromising their budgets or their mission to serve members.”Looking ahead, Actors Federal Credit Union plans to expand its use of IdentityFI in 2026, introducing identity continuity across the entire member journey. This will allow the credit union to recognize and verify members consistently across every channel, from onboarding to authentication and beyond.“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the member experience while streamlining our internal processes,” said Chuck Brown, CEO at Actors Federal Credit Union. “By using IdentityFI through the CAMS-ii Online Account Opening module, we’ve been able to provide our members with a fast, secure, and seamless onboarding experience, all while maintaining the efficiency and reliability we’ve come to expect from CBS and the CAMS-ii platform.”This launch reinforces DigitalFI’s mission of bringing enterprise-grade identity protection and modern digital experiences to small and mid-sized credit unions across the country.About DigitalFIDigitalFI is redefining what's possible for small and mid-sized financial institutions. By unlocking access to enterprise-grade technology once reserved for the largest players, DigitalFI empowers credit unions and community banks to accelerate their digital transformation, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional member and customer experiences. With a commitment to innovation, partnership, and real-world results, DigitalFI is leveling the playing field—giving every institution the power to compete, stay relevant, grow, and lead in the digital era.About Commercial Business Systems (CBS)CBS provides powerful, integrated core processing and digital solutions for credit unions, enabling them to streamline operations, improve member engagement, and embrace innovation with confidence.About Actors Federal Credit UnionActors Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative serving professionals in the entertainment industry. Committed to providing accessible, secure, and personalized financial services, Actors FCU continues to innovate to meet the evolving needs of its members.

