Everyday Heroes and Families Impacted by Eaton and Palisades Fires Honored at The Monique Woolley Foundation Event

A night of remembrance honoring heroes, raising mental health awareness, and empowering suicide survivors and those facing depression.

INGLEWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Monique Woolley Foundation hosted its 2nd Annual Honoring Our Everyday Heroes: Stories From the Frontline event on Oct. 20 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, home of the Los Angeles Clippers.

The evening began with a yellow carpet outside B Courtside, followed by a salute from the Beverly Hills Police Department Honor Guard and a stirring rendition of the national anthem by Ranella Ferrer, who has performed at Dodger Stadium and other major venues. Guests enjoyed a champagne wall, a three-course dinner, and a 360-degree photo booth courtesy of the Eddie Barber Foundation.

The event paid tribute to firefighters, police officers, first responders, military service members, and community leaders, while also honoring families affected by the devastating Eaton and Palisades fires that struck Los Angeles earlier this year. The program featured heartfelt presentations and inspiring stories from honorees who exemplify courage, service, and resilience within their communities.

The foundation remains dedicated to turning grief into purpose, promoting mental health and suicide prevention, and recognizing everyday heroes—reminding everyone that “It’s OK not to be OK.” The Monique Woolley Foundation is dedicated to Noah Jordan Meeker, Monique’s son and the grandson of founder Amour Delus.

The evening was hosted by Arlise Emerson, a former UCLA track and field athlete on an NCAA Outdoor Championship–winning team, who recently joined the foundation as chairperson.

Among the distinguished presenters were Taylor Armstrong (Bravo’s "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills"); Elizabeth Vargas (Bravo’s 'The Real Housewives of Orange County"); Victoria Recano (Inside Edition correspondent); and Chantelle Baier (founder and CEO of 4SPACE, the first woman in the world to own a space company). Additional presenters included Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts Jr.; Mike Mann (KJLH radio personality); Larry Lee (former NFL player and executive); and Christophe Woolley and Marcus Woolley (foundation ambassadors). Certificates of recognition from California State Treasurer Fiona Ma were presented by community leaders Daniel Sieu and Jason A. Gahari.

A special recognition was presented to Vice President Darrell Dupré of The Monique Woolley Foundation, whose leadership has been instrumental in advancing the organization’s mission to honor everyday heroes. His unwavering dedication ensures that every initiative embodies the foundation’s spirit of hope, healing, and community impact.

Police leadership recognized included Chief Mark Stainbrook, Capt. Elizabeth Albanese, Lt. Kevin Orth, and Capt. Renato Moreno of the Beverly Hills Police Department, along with Inglewood Police Chief Mark Fronterotta.

Military honorees included Brig. Gen. (CA) Larry K. Adams, Capt. (CA) La Stacia Neat, and Lt. Col. Brenda Threatt of the California State Guard, and Sgt. Maj. Charles Cook Jr., Ret., president of the Los Angeles chapter of the Montford Point Marines.

From the fire service, honorees included Chief Jeffery Baumunk of the El Camino Fire Academy; Fire Chief Gregory Barton of the Beverly Hills Fire Department; Fire Chief Jeff Brooks, Battalion Chief Todd Tucker, and Battalion Chief Ara Hoonanian of the Glendale Fire Department; Fire Chief Chad Augustin of the Pasadena Fire Department; Battalion Chief Tom Fitzgerald (Ret.) of Olympia, Washington; and Fire Chief Matthew Hallock of the Santa Monica Fire Department. Representing the Los Angeles Fire Department were Capt. Robert Hawkins and Firefighter Joshua Jones, and from the Los Angeles City Fire Department, Firefighter/Paramedic Crew Chief Johnny Gray III.

Other celebrities in attendance included Jay Huguley (Landman, Lioness, Outer Banks), Kieran Tamondong (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story), Princess Monique Filmz (TV film producer, writer, and author), Jeanette Bolden (Olympic gold medalist), and Adee McCovy (comedian and producer), among others.

“The Monique Woolley Foundation is deeply grateful to the everyday heroes and presenters whose powerful stories reminded us all that true strength is found in acknowledging, ‘It’s OK not to be OK,’” said Amour Delus, founder and CEO of The Monique Woolley Foundation.

The evening also featured live entertainment, including a performance by Datrian Johnson (America’s Got Talent), debuting his original song When Feeling Blue Think Yellow, and violinist Edgar Sandoval, who performed as guests arrived.

The Monique Woolley Foundation’s next event, When Feeling Blue Think Yellow (#WFBTY), will take place Dec. 13, 2025, at XO Banquet Hall in North Hollywood. The event marks the foundation’s 5th Annual Fundraising Gala, celebrating 10 courageous suicide survivors who have shared their stories throughout the year—individuals whose resilience and bravery continue to inspire others on their healing journeys.

Connect with the foundation on Instagram at @TheMoWoolleyFoundation or on its YouTube channel at @themoniquewoolleyfoundation1038. For general inquiries, email info@wfbty.org.

If someone is struggling with mental health challenges or thoughts of suicide, call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or dial 911 in an emergency. The Monique Woolley Foundation is dedicated to suicide prevention and awareness, but is not a crisis hotline. Please reach out—we care. #WhenFeelingBlueThinkYellow

For media inquiries: Yvette Morales, YM & Associates PR, at YMoralesY@YM-PR.com or 949-244-9769.

About The Monique Woolley Foundation (#WFBTY – When Feeling Blue Think Yellow)

The Monique Woolley Foundation is a movement dedicated to survivors of suicide, individuals struggling with depression, and raising awareness about the importance of mental health. Through its Sanctuary Spa Space initiative, the foundation connects people to therapy, healing circles, art, yoga, mentoring, and other wraparound services. Led by founder and CEO Amour Delus and a team of certified professionals, the foundation works to break the stigma surrounding mental health and save lives—one story at a time, one life at a time—reminding everyone that “It’s OK not to be OK.” The foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. For more information, visit www.themowoolleyfoundation.org, email info@wfbty.org, or call 310-758-0057.

*Photo Credit: Michele Marotta

