Alfred Music and Brian Balmages Partner with Make-A-Wish with Release of Special Composition, ‘The Gift of Giving’

LOUISVILLE, CO, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alfred Music, the leading publisher in music education, is proud to announce a heartfelt partnership with the Make-A-Wish Foundation, coinciding with the release of the touching new piece, “The Gift of Giving,” composed by acclaimed composer Brian Balmages and available for both band and string orchestra.

In a powerful demonstration of music’s ability to inspire change, all proceeds from the sale of the sheet music will be donated directly to Make-A-Wish to help grant life-changing wishes for children suffering from critical illnesses throughout the country and beyond.

“The Gift of Giving" is a powerful reminder of why we dedicate our lives to music education. We are incredibly honored to give this piece and its inspiring story a permanent home within our catalog," said Andy Stephens, CEO of Peaksware.

“The Gift of Giving” is a beautifully crafted composition that captures the painful reality of critical illness while also leaning into the heartwarming stories that wishes play in children’s lives. The piece carries special significance, as it honors the inspiring legacy of Melody. This 16-year-old student had terminal cancer, whose wish for new band uniforms for her high school band touched countless lives and continues to inspire "Melody's Legacy" through the power of music. The full story of Melody's legacy can be found here.

"In a world that often seems so full of anger, hate, and division, we need to do everything we can to highlight the beautiful aspects of humanity. In the face of unimaginable news, Melody became one of the most beautiful people on the planet. My hope is that this music brings out the best of us, helps connect musicians with their communities, and reminds everyone about the true power of music, and the power of each of us to make a difference in the world," said Brian Balmages, Director, MakeMusic Publications and Digital Education.

“Make-A-Wish Alabama is thankful for this beautiful composition, which powerfully reflects the challenges children with critical illnesses and their families face, as well as the hope, joy, and strength a wish brings them,” Tracy Bennett Smith, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Alabama, shared.

“Melody’s selfless wish to gift her high school marching band with new uniforms demonstrated an inspiring generosity we will remember forever. We are excited for the ways this piece will celebrate the power of wishes like Melody’s, empowering other wish children and their families in their wish experiences. Thank you to Brian Balmages from MakeMusic Publications and Eric Thompson, Melody’s band director at Reeltown High School, for this piece, which will have a lasting impact on our communities.”

Music for a Cause: How Educators Can Participate

This initiative allows middle and high school band directors to integrate philanthropy and advocacy into their curriculum.

"The heart of this partnership lies in the music room. We know our music directors are looking for repertoire that not only challenges their students musically but inspires them emotionally,” said Heath Matthews, General Manager of MakeMusic. “By purchasing 'The Gift of Giving,' educators are doing more than simply adding another title to their music library; they are instantly connecting their students to an extraordinary story of generosity and hope. This is a moment for every ensemble to leverage music as a force for resilience and purpose.”

The partnership reinforces Alfred Music's commitment to supporting the music community and giving back, using its platform to amplify the vital mission of the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

About Alfred Music: Since 1922, Alfred Music has been helping the world experience the joy of making music by producing educational, reference, pop, and performance materials spanning every musical instrument, style, and difficulty level.

About Make-A-Wish Alabama: Make-A-Wish Alabama grants life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. A wish can be a spark of hope for a child and their family, providing renewed energy and strength to comply with medical treatments, and bringing families together.

