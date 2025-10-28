NOORAI Launches AI Platform during Money20/20 USA to Advance Economic and Enterprise Decision Intelligence

NOORAI Logo

NOORAI debuts its AI platform during Money20/20 USA, advancing responsible Decision Intelligence for finance, enterprise, and government leaders.

Launching the NOORAI Platform during Money20/20 is symbolic of our vision. It represents a step toward an AI ecosystem that is practical, governed, and human-centric.” — Yacoub Nuseibeh, Founder & CEO of NOORAI

NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NOORAI Launches AI Platform during Money20/20 USA to Advance Economic and Enterprise Decision IntelligenceAs the world’s fintech leaders gather at Money20/20 USA in Las Vegas, NOORAI announces the official launch of the NOORAI Platform, a next-generation decision intelligence system designed to help organizations simulate, predict, and optimize complex economic and financial outcomes.Built to bridge human judgment and artificial foresight, the NOORAI Platform empowers leaders across finance, enterprise, and government to make faster, smarter, and more transparent decisions in an increasingly complex world.“Financial and enterprise leaders are navigating unprecedented complexity,” said Yacoub Nuseibeh, CFA, CQF, CEO of NOORAI. “Our goal is to empower decision-makers with clarity and foresight, not to replace them with algorithms, but to amplify their capabilities responsibly.”The launch during Money20/20 underscores NOORAI’s commitment to responsible, transparent and practical AGI adoption especially in industries that move capital, trust, and global growth.The NOORAI Platform integrates advanced simulation, scenario modeling, and real-time data interpretation, allowing organizations to explore ‘what-if’ economic scenarios, forecast key indicators, and evaluate the potential outcomes of policy, market, or investment decisions before they happen.“Launching the NOORAI Platform during Money20/20 is symbolic of our vision,” Nuseibeh added. “It represents a step toward an AI ecosystem that is practical, governed, and human-centric.”In the months ahead, NOORAI will expand partnerships with enterprise and government organizations to demonstrate how decision intelligence can transform strategic and economic planning at scale.For more information about the NOORAI Platform or to request a briefing, visit www.noorai.ai or follow @NOORAI on LinkedIn.About NOORAI:NOORAI is a decision intelligence company headquartered in Boston, with offices in the UAE. The company’s flagship product, the NOORAI Platform, empowers organizations to simulate, predict, and optimize complex economic and financial outcomes through advanced forecasting, simulation, and analytics. In addition, NOORAI offers custom AI agents and professional advisory services that extend its decision intelligence capabilities across both the public and private sectors. Founded in 2024, NOORAI is committed to advancing responsible, transparent, and practical AI that supports intelligent, data-driven decision-making.Learn more and explore the platform at www.noorai.ai

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.