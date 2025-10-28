Michigan Justice40 Accelerator celebrates year of frontline community-led climate action, announces its second year and new name

LANSING, Michigan – Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II today joined a celebration of community-led climate and environmental justice action 12 months in the making: the successful close of the first year of Michigan's Justice40 Accelerator and the announcement that participants will continue for a second year with a new name.

The newly named MI Healthy Climate Community Accelerator (Community Accelerator) will further center community-led climate action on the goals in the state’s Michigan Healthy Climate Plan (MHCP). The MHCP commits the state to becoming carbon neutral by 2050 in a just and equitable manner. This includes ensuring that Michigan’s historically disadvantaged communities benefit from at least 40% of state funding for climate and water infrastructure – the meaning of the term Justice40.

“Governor Whitmer and I are committed to building a healthier Michigan where everyone can succeed,” Gilchrist said. “Thanks to our work on clean energy, we’re creating good-paying jobs and protecting our environment. The MI Healthy Climate Community Accelerator will help us build on that progress and continue supporting community-based organizations who are working on the frontlines of the future to grow our economy, achieve our climate goals, and invest in our cities and towns. Let’s keep Standing Tall so every Michigander can thrive.”

The accelerator program launched in October 2024 to support 25 community-based organizations selected from frontline communities across Michigan in building capacity for enduring and equitable climate action. Frontline communities experience the impacts of climate change “first and worst” and are often historically disadvantaged.

In its first year, the program provided participation funding, one-on-one technical assistance, training, and partnership-building opportunities to participating organizations.

The members of the accelerator cohort (listed below) were chosen based in part on project ideas for equitably addressing climate change in their communities. Projects included electric vehicle ride share infrastructure, energy efficient home development, and youth engagement and training programs.

Members of the cohort submitted more than 35 public funding applications and built their organizational capacity through resource and technical assistance support. Eligible to apply were Michigan-based nonprofits, cooperatives, fiscally sponsored projects, and tribal-serving organizations with 501(c)(3) status operating in or serving qualifying communities.

The Office of Climate and Energy (OCE) and the Office of the Environmental Justice Public Advocate (OEJPA) in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) launched the 12-month accelerator in partnership with equitable clean energy nonprofit Elevate and the Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition (MEJC). Elevate operates the program with MEJC subcontracted for support and community engagement.

Gearing up for 2026

In the year ahead, EGLE will continue supporting cohort members with ongoing climate and environmental justice goals in alignment with the MHCP. The program is being reimagined using feedback from cohort members and in consideration of the changing landscape in policy and funding for climate and environmental justice work.

Through the Community Accelerator, participants will set goals to advance climate-related missions or projects, connect to available resources, and build stronger partnerships across Michigan communities and sectors.

The continuing cohort is expected to launch programming in February and continue through Dec. 31, 2026.

“This proven program will continue to empower communities with the greatest needs to acquire the resources for local action to protect our air, land, and water and improve public health and quality of life,” said EGLE Director Phil Roos. “EGLE remains committed to a more sustainable future for all Michiganders and for generations to come.”

“Partnering with EGLE for another year of the MI Healthy Climate Community Accelerator underscores our commitment to advancing equitable climate solutions,” said Elevate CEO Dr. Anne Evens. “Together, we’re helping communities build resilience, develop creative approaches to extreme weather, and ensure families across Michigan can thrive.”

“The Michigan Environmental Justice Coalition is excited to work together again with our partners at EGLE and Elevate on a second year of MI Healthy Climate Community Accelerator,” said MEJC Program Manager Latia Leonard. “I’m excited for the opportunity to continue our momentum of relationship building, engagement, and learning as a community from year one. Year two of the Community Accelerator will be set on a strong foundation.”

Chosen participants

Here are the 25 member organizations of the accelerator cohort: