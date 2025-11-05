Samar Patel and Urvashi Patel Launch Atlyx, Pioneering the Future of Immersive Brand Experiences

Samar Patel Founder of Atlyx Urvashi Patel CoFounder of Atlyx Atlyx founded by Samar and Urvashi Patel — is a creative technology studio crafting immersive brand experiences through VR, 3D motion graphics, and storytelling.

AHMEDABAD , GUJARAT , INDIA, November 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Visionary creators Samar Patel and Urvashi Patel have officially launched Atlyx a creative technology studio focused on designing immersive brand experiences that blend creativity, innovation, and emotional storytelling.At Atlx, the duo combines their expertise in virtual reality (VR), 3D motion graphics, and digital branding to help organizations connect with audiences through interactive, sensory-driven storytelling.Atlyx is more than a studio. It’s a creative movement,” says Samar Patel, co-founder and creative technologist. “Our mission is to make immersive media accessible and impactful turning stories, products, and brands into living experiences people can feel, not just see.”Co-founder Urvashi Patel adds, “We want to bridge the emotional gap between brands and their audiences. By merging art, design, and technology, we help ideas come alive in 3D spaces building deeper human connections in the digital world.”Reimagining Brand Communication Through Immersive MediaAtlyx offers a suite of creative solutions designed for the next generation of digital engagement, including:Virtual Showrooms & Exhibitions — interactive 3D spaces where customers can explore products and stories.Immersive Brand Storytelling — VR-driven campaigns that create emotional connections.3D Motion Branding & Design — cinematic brand identity systems built for a visual-first world.Virtual Product Demos & Events — combining real-time interaction with visual storytelling.Educational & Training Simulations — experiential learning powered by immersive media.Each project by Atlyx fuses aesthetic design, storytelling psychology, and advanced technology, creating digital experiences that are both memorable and measurable.The Future of Immersive TechnologyBoth Samar and Urvashi Patel believe the next frontier of digital communication lies in experiential storytelling — where brands, educators, and artists no longer tell stories but invite audiences inside them.> “The future isn’t just digital — it’s dimensional,” says Urvashi Patel. “With technologies like spatial computing, AI-assisted design, and VR/AR ecosystems, we’ll soon be building worlds instead of websites.”Industries such as retail, education, healthcare, and entertainment are already evolving:Retail: Virtual showrooms allowing personalized, immersive shopping.Education: Interactive classrooms using VR for global learning.Healthcare: Simulation environments for therapy and medical training.Entertainment: Storytelling experiences blending film, gaming, and virtual exploration.> “We want Atlyx to help shape this shift — where creativity and technology unite to create meaningful, human-centered experiences,” adds Samar Patel.About the FoundersSamar Patel is a creative technologist and having 20+ years experience working in the industry and having worked with brands like Google, Simon Sinek, Rolls Royce and serving as a Chief oprating officer in previous roles, specializes in immersive storytelling, branding, and motion graphics. His personal platform, samarpatel.in , showcases his work and insights on innovation and future technologies.Urvashi Patel is a multidisciplinary creative person and and strategist focused on user experience, brand development, and emotional design psychology. Together, they co-founded Atlyx to push the boundaries of how people experience digital content.About AtlyxAtlyx is a creative technology studio blending virtual reality, 3D motion graphics, and interactive storytelling to help brands, educators, and organizations craft meaningful, immersive experiences. Combining artistry and innovation, Atlyx is shaping the next generation of digital communication.Visit www.theatlyx.com to explore more.Media ContactSamar Patel & Urvashi PatelCo-Founders, Atlyx📧 hello@theatlyx.com📍 Ahmedabad, India

