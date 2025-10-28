Brand Safety Summit Partners with Go Addressable to Spotlight Addressable TV at NYC Flagship Event

BSS logo

We are partnering with Go Addressable, to maximize the scale, impact and value of TV as a marketing platform, to look closely at the intersection where its data and addressability meet Brand Safety.” — Rob Rasko

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Brand Safety Summit announced today that its flagship New York event, taking place November 5–6, 2025, will open with a special half-day program in partnership with Go Addressable , a trade organization dedicated to furthering the growth of addressable TV advertising and the use of deterministic identity.The collaboration comes at a pivotal moment as TV Networks and advertisers accelerate their shift to streaming and advanced TV. Precision, performance, and brand safety are no longer aspirations, but expectations — and deterministic identity has become the engine driving addressable advertising from niche tactic to foundational strategy.“For the first time this year," said Rob Rasko , President of The 614 Group and the Brand Safety Summit Series, “we are partnering with Go Addressable, a trade organization founded by AMC Networks, Comcast Advertising, DIRECTV Advertising, DISH Media, and Spectrum Reach to help maximize the scale, impact and value of TV as a marketing platform. It is our common intention to look closely at the intersection where data and addressability meet brand safety and share that exploration with our community – the most tuned-in ad professionals on the topics making our content even richer. This pivotal moment presents risks and opportunities the industry needs to discuss and highlight.”This half-day program, kicking off the Brand Safety Summit on November 5, will feature a mix of keynotes, expert-led panels, and workshops focused on identity and measurement, opportunities in premium video and live sports, evolving addressable-first media buying strategies, and practical approaches to certification and accountability. The event will bring together senior executives from across the addressable ecosystem to explore how the next phase of TV can scale responsibly while driving business outcomes.“The 614 Group and Go Addressable are aligned in ensuring that advertisers and agencies have maximum transparency and confidence in TV advertising investments as the medium transitions to be more-impression based and digital in nature. We share a vision of a TV ecosystem where advertising goes to intended audiences in brand safe and fraud-free inventory.” said Tim Myers, Executive Director, Go Addressable. “Go Addressable is committed to working with companies that share this vision and are willing to collaborate to demonstrate the value of true addressable advertising using deterministic identity at scale.”The next day, on November 6, the main stage, full-day Brand Safety Summit New York will bring together leaders from brands, agencies, media, platforms, and technology to explore–like no other professional conference in this space–how brand safety, especially in the disruptive and revolutionary era of AI, is central to the now in media and the future in media.More announcements on additional partners, content, speakers, and activations will be coming soon.# # #About the Brand Safety Summit SeriesThe Brand Safety Summit Series is the leading global event platform curated for decision-makers who want dynamic, complex learnings about issues of safety, trust, transparency, and media responsibility in digital advertising. Since 2014, the Summit has convened senior leaders from brands, agencies, tech companies, and platforms for timely discussions on the evolving media and advertising ecosystem. Produced by The 614 Group, the series holds annual events in New York, London, and Singapore.Go Addressable is a trade organization led by TV distribution companies and cross-industry supporting members to help maximize the scale, impact, and value of TV as a marketing platform. Our mission is to further accelerate the advancement of addressable TV advertising in a way that is trusted, scalable and effective for advertisers to incorporate into their campaigns and for programmers looking to make their inventory addressable. Go Addressable will achieve this through advocacy and education within the industry; problem-solving and action around industry challenges; and by working to facilitate the use of addressable advertising campaigns for buyers and sellers of TV inventory. For more information on how to participate, please visit goaddressable.com.

