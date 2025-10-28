KFSHRC and AstraZeneca sign strategic partnership to advance clinical research, precision diagnostics, value-based care

ٍRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSHRC) and AstraZeneca (U.K.) Ltd. Co. have entered a non-binding strategic partnership that leverages the complementary strengths of both organizations to expand access to innovative therapies and diagnostics, strengthen research leadership, and promote value-based healthcare models.The collaboration is structured around four pillars, clinical research, innovative value solutions, diagnostics, and scientific leadership, designed to accelerate clinical excellence, enable timely and equitable access to innovation, and improve patient outcomes across priority areas including oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, and respiratory and immunology.The signing took place at KFSHRC's pavilion during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, with signatories Salah Baz, Executive Director of Genomic Medicine Centre of Excellence, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre; Hatem Werdany, Country President Saudi Arabia at AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca (U.K.) Ltd. Co.Within clinical research, the partnership focuses on optimizing trial operations, inclusion in AstraZeneca’s global feasibility assessments, generation of real-world evidence and non-interventional data, capacity building for multidisciplinary research teams, and public and provider awareness initiatives that support clinical trial participation. Under innovative value solutions, the parties will explore outcome-based and value-based agreements to facilitate sustainable access to high-value therapies alongside additional areas including hypophosphatasia and neurofibromatosis type 1.Salah Baz, Executive Director of Genomic Medicine Centre of Excellence at KFSHRC said: “This partnership reflects KFSHRC’s commitment to advancing Saudi Arabia’s vision for a knowledge-based innovation-driven healthcare system. Our collaboration with AstraZeneca enables us to combine global expertise with local excellence to drive research innovation and transform patient care”.Hatem Werdany, Country President Saudi Arabia at AstraZeneca said: “We are proud of this partnership with KFSHRC, the region’s leading institute in medical research, which marks a significant step in advancing KFSHRC’s leadership in research excellence and innovation-driven healthcare, while strengthening collaboration between leading public and private sector institutions across the Kingdom.”KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.