Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage Wins the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Day Spa in Brighton, UK

BRIGHTON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage has been named the recipient of the 2025 Quality Business Award for The Best Day Spa in Brighton, UK. This marks the second consecutive year the company has earned this prestigious recognition, having also received the award in 2024. This recognition honours Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage for its continued outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of products and services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage is a leading day spa in Brighton, offering a fully organic and vegan experience rooted in ethical and sustainable practices. With over ten thousand satisfied clients and more than seventy carefully curated treatments, the spa provides a wide range of services including massages, facials, waxing, and holistic therapies tailored to individual needs. Every product used is ethically sourced and certified, reflecting the spa’s commitment to both wellness and environmental responsibility. Led by a passionate and experienced team, Phoenix Eco Spa continues to set a new standard in conscious beauty and self-care, proudly serving Brighton and the surrounding communities with integrity and care.When it came time to select this year’s recipient, Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage stood out as a reputable day spa. Known for its professional and friendly team, Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage has earned a strong reputation within the Brighton community, with glowing reviews from their satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage’s communication and exceptional services:“Absolutely thrilled with my experience with Millie yesterday. It’s the first time I’ve treated myself to a facial, and she made me feel really comfortable and relaxed. The facial was amazing, and really sorted out my tired, clogged up new mum face! Now I’m positively glowing! Highly recommended. Thanks Millie! "“I had a massage with Sasha today, and it was absolutely fantastic. She was so professional and welcoming, and instantly put me at ease. The treatment itself was excellent – I left feeling relaxed and completely refreshed. Sasha clearly cares about her clients, and her skill really shows. I’ll definitely be back and highly recommend her!"“Had a facial with Naomi at Phoenix Spa and it was absolutely wonderful. She was professional, warm, and made me feel completely at ease from start to finish. The treatment itself was so relaxing, and my skin looks and feels amazing afterwards. I’ll definitely be back for more treatments – highly recommend!"“I had the most amazing facial here! From the moment I walked in, the atmosphere was so calming and welcoming. Sadia was incredibly knowledgeable and took the time to understand my skin concerns before tailoring the treatment to suit me. I also appreciated how gentle and relaxing the entire experience was, especially the massage during the mask. Definitely one of the best facials I’ve ever had. I’ll 100% be coming back!"The Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure outstanding project results for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Phoenix Treatments & Beauty Eco Spa & Massage, please visit the company's website Contact:Quality Business Awardssupport@qualitybusinessawards.co.uk

