Checkout Champ and Coinsub Partner to Power Commerce for 560 Million Digital Currency Users

The partnership enables e-commerce merchants to accept stablecoin payments for one-time and recurring transactions, reaching 560M digital currency users.

Stablecoins are more than a trend, they’re an essential part of the modern commerce stack.” — Jasper Fu, Co-Founder and CEO, Coinsub

MIDDLETOWN, DE, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Checkout Champ , the platform powering high-conversion checkout experiences for e-commerce and subscription businesses, today announced a partnership with Coinsub , the infrastructure-first provider of stablecoin commerce. The partnership expands stablecoin acceptance to thousands of online merchants, marking a major step toward mainstream digital currency payments. The integration introduces a new payment rail that enables Checkout Champ’s thousands of merchants to accept stablecoin payments for one-time purchases and subscriptions, unlocking access to more than 560 million crypto users worldwide, with revenue settling seamlessly into bank accounts.Solving Long-Standing Payment FrictionMerchants have long struggled with the costs and risks of traditional payments: high interchange fees, chargebacks, fraud exposure, and settlement delays that tie up working capital. Stablecoins, digital assets pegged to reserve currencies such as the U.S. dollar, offer a breakthrough. They settle instantly, eliminate chargebacks, and expand access to customers outside traditional banking rails.In 2024, stablecoins settled an estimated $27.6 trillion in on-chain transactions, demonstrating their growing importance in global commerce. Analysts expect the total stablecoin market value—the amount of stablecoins in circulation—to reach about $2 trillion by 2028, a sign of their accelerating adoption across mainstream payments.What This Means for MerchantsWith Coinsub powering the integration, Checkout Champ merchants can now:• Reach global customers, including more than 560 million crypto users worldwide.• Support subscription and rebilling natively with stablecoins, a first for checkout optimization platforms.• Reduce costs and increase predictability by eliminating chargebacks.• Access revenue faster, with seamless settlement to bank accounts.“Checkout Champ is built to help merchants grow,” said Brian Bolerjack, VP of Sales at Checkout Champ. “By adding stablecoin payments, we’re giving them a powerful new way to reduce costs, expand reach, and serve customers wherever they are. Coinsub makes it possible to bring this capability online quickly, without burdening our merchants with complexity.”Infrastructure for the Next Generation of CommerceCoinsub is the only platform built from the ground up to support PSPs, acquirers, and commerce platforms. Its infrastructure includes compliance, non-custodial wallets, recurring billing, and global settlement tools. Unlike crypto-first gateways focused on volatile currencies, Coinsub specializes in stablecoins, delivering the predictability merchants require.“Platforms like Checkout Champ represent the future of payments,” said Jasper Fu, Co-Founder and CEO of Coinsub. “They recognize that stablecoins are more than a trend, they’re an essential part of the modern commerce stack. By embedding Coinsub’s infrastructure, Checkout Champ is ensuring its merchants are ready for the next phase of global payments.”A Step Toward the Future of PaymentsThe partnership reflects a broader industry shift toward stablecoin adoption. For merchants, the benefits go beyond reducing fees and fraud. Stablecoins open access to new markets, including the 1.4 billion people who remain unbanked globally, and enable borderless transactions that traditional rails cannot support.About Checkout ChampCheckout Champ is an all-in-one platform designed to maximize e-commerce conversions and recurring revenue. With advanced checkout optimization, sales landing pages, subscription management, and fraud prevention tools, Checkout Champ has processed over $7B in transactions and powers growth for thousands of merchants worldwide. To learn more, visit CheckoutChamp.comAbout CoinsubCoinsub provides the infrastructure for stablecoin commerce. Purpose-built for PSPs, acquirers, and commerce platforms, Coinsub enables scalable stablecoin acceptance, including subscriptions, compliance, and settlement. To learn more, visit Coinsub.ioMedia Contact: Coinsub MarketingMarketing@coinsub.io LinkedIn : linkedin.com/company/coinsub

