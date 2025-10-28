Procom Appoints Carolyn Levy as President of Consulting, North America

Carolyn Levy, President of Consulting North America, Procom

Procom, a leading technology staffing and workforce solutions provider, has appointed Carolyn Levy as President of Consulting, North America

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seasoned staffing and digital transformation leader joins Procom to drive growth and innovation across North AmericaProcom, a leading provider of technology staffing and workforce solutions in North America, today announced the appointment of Carolyn Levy as President of Consulting, North America, effective October 27, 2025.Carolyn brings nearly two decades of leadership experience in technology and consulting services. Prior to joining Procom, she served as Managing Director and Head of Canada at Randstad Digital, where she led national strategies for digital transformation and talent solutions. Widely recognized as a thought leader in the staffing industry, Carolyn was most recently named to the 2025 SIA Staffing 100 North America list.“Carolyn’s experience at the intersection of technology, consulting, and staffing makes her an ideal fit to lead this next chapter of our growth,” said Kent McCrea, Chief Executive Officer, Procom. “She brings a strong client orientation, a collaborative leadership style, and a deep understanding of the evolving world of technology projects and talent. We’re excited to welcome her to Procom’s leadership team.”In this newly created role, Carolyn will lead Procom’s Consulting division across North America, overseeing both staffing and, in time, the company’s solutions offerings. Reporting directly to Kent McCrea, she will guide Procom’s consulting and delivery teams as the company continues to build out its technology consulting and workforce transformation capabilities.“Procom has built an incredible reputation as a trusted partner in technology staffing and workforce solutions,” said Carolyn Levy. “I’m thrilled to join the team at such a pivotal time and look forward to working with Kent and leaders across North America to continue expanding our Consulting business and helping clients deliver complex technology initiatives.”About ProcomFounded in 1978, Procom is one of North America’s leading providers of technology staffing and workforce solutions. Procom connects highly skilled professionals with top employers through services that include contract and direct hire staffing, employer of record (EOR) and agent of record (AOR) programs, and consulting and project-based delivery. With more than 15 offices across North America and over 10,000 professionals currently on assignment, Procom helps people and organizations make progress.For more information, visit www.procomservices.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.