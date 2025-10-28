Minister Dion George on future of South Africa’s abalone fishery

The 2025/26 abalone Total Allowable Catch (TAC) has been set at 12.01 tons, based on irrefutable scientific evidence of stock collapse. Updated assessments show Catch-Per-Unit-Effort (CPUE) declines of 71–77% in Zones E–G and near zero densities in Zones A–D, with biomass now at less than 2% of pristine levels.

This decision complies fully with Sections 2 and 14 of the Marine Living Resources Act (MLRA) and the 2018 Western Cape High Court ruling mandating sustainable management recovery of depleted stocks.

To address the trade dimension of this crisis, South Africa will also propose the listing of dried abalone on CITES Appendix II, closing loopholes exploited by international syndicates.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) has determined the TAC for the South African abalone fishery for the 2025/26 season at 12.01 tons. This decision was grounded on the advice of the Abalone Scientific Working Group, which considered CPUE indices, fishery-independent survey data, and updated estimates of illegal catches up to 2025. The evidence was unequivocal, the abalone resource remains critically low, with densities in Zones A–D at 0.02–0.07 abalone per m², requiring the TAC to remain at zero there and be significantly reduced in Zones E–G.

The evidence is unequivocal: abalone stocks have continued to decline severely across most zones, with CPUE reductions of 71–77% in Zones E–G, and near-collapse densities in Zones A–D at 0.02–0.07 abalone per square metre. Consequently, the TAC remains at zero in Zones A–D, with proportionate reductions in Zones E–G to safeguard the resource.

“This precautionary reduction is not taken lightly,” said Minister Dion George. “It reflects our legal and moral duty to act on the best scientific advice and to prevent the complete collapse of this resource.”

The Minister emphasised that the TAC reduction underlines the urgent need to combat the scourge of abalone poaching, with illegal catches in 2023 exceeding 13.85 million abalone, directly undermining legal fisheries and recovery efforts.

“This is why we will move to specifically list dried abalone on Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES),” Minister George announced. “Poaching syndicates thrive on the illegal international trade in dried abalone, and this listing will close critical loopholes in global enforcement.”

Practically, this means that all international trade in dried abalone will require CITES export permits, with shipments subject to strict monitoring, verification, and reporting. It will enable better tracking of trade flows, empower customs authorities worldwide to seize illegal consignments, and facilitate international cooperation to dismantle poaching networks. By regulating this high-value product, we aim to reduce demand for illicit abalone, protect our marine biodiversity, and support the long-term viability of coastal communities dependent on sustainable fisheries.

Minister George concluded: “We recognise the socio-economic pressures on exemption holders, but prioritising sustainability today will preserve livelihoods for generations to come. The DFFE remains committed to collaborative efforts with industry, law enforcement, and international partners to rebuild abalone stocks and secure our oceans.”

