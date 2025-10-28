Latest report discusses how an 'Efficiency Reset' is essential to tackle waste and environmental costs in AdTech

With the evolution of the digital advertising, the need for greater efficiency and sustainability is now essential.

We’ve reached a point where inefficiency is an economic, environmental, and reputational liability. The future of programmatic depends on systems that align technology, transparency and oversight” — David Nelson, co-founder and CEO at Limelight Inc.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Limelight Inc’s latest report discusses how an “Efficiency Reset” is essential to tackle waste, opacity and high environmental costs in the AdTech industryWhile the programmatic industry continues to develop more tools and solutions; Limelight Inc.’s new whitepaper, “The Hidden ROI of Efficiency: Unlocking Value and Sustainability in AdTech" focuses on how efficiency should be the guiding principle in the next phase of digital advertising.The whitepaper uses expert and market insights to emphasise how inefficiency and lack of transparency continues to reduce both yield and credibility. Yet, efficiency should not simply be seen as an initiative to reduce costs but as a strategic competitive advantage that will help define the major players in the industry as it continues to evolve.“We’ve reached a point where inefficiency isn’t just an operational nuisance—it’s an economic, environmental, and reputational liability. The future of programmatic depends on smarter systems that align technology, transparency, and human judgment.” - David Nelson, CEO, Limelight IncThe report explores the underlying consequences of practices such as circular trading, over-intermediation and bid duplication; highlighting the need for opaque supply chains, trading intelligence and sustainable practices that balance both economic and ethical considerations.The whitepaper argues that while AI provides many benefits, human oversight remains imperative. AI is only as good as the data that it receives and the personnel involved to contextualise said data. Concurrently, the value of relationship capital to build trust and credibility with partners should not be undermined. Ultimately, while AI can be used as a tool to enhance strategic optimisations with trading intelligence providing more reliable supply paths, human involvement cannot be replaced.“AI is only as good as the people that the machine is learning from… it’s that ability to merge technology and human touch that will still be very important for programmatic trading efficiency.” — James Macdonald, CRO, Limelight Inc.Beyond economic performance, the report dives into sustainability and the environmental impacts of inefficiency. With cleaner and more efficient trading, the industry can reap benefits not only in terms of profitability but also a reduction in its overall carbon footprint.Limelight’s findings conclude with a future-focused roadmap that explores buyer expectation in a post-cookie, AI-driven era - where trading efficiency, transparency and sustainability will be the most important tenants of commercial success.The full whitepaper, The Hidden ROI of Efficiency: Unlocking Value and Sustainability in AdTech, is available for download here: https://www.limelight.inc/white-paper-trading-efficiencies About Limelight Inc.Limelight Inc. helps companies in the ad tech ecosystem to easily navigate the complex programmatic landscape, blending cutting-edge technology with best-in-class expertise and human support.Hundreds of ad networks, publishers and agencies use Limelight’s programmatic oRTB solution to build bespoke, white-labelled trading environments and drive profitability and performance at scale - immediately.The platform was launched in 2019, and has since helped hundreds of companies unlock new opportunities for trade and incremental revenues.Limelight is more than a service provider, our ethos is firmly centred on human support and strong partnerships for the global Limelight community.For inquiries - info@limelight.inc

