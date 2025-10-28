KFSHRC and Riyadh Airports Sign MoU to Enhance Patient and Traveler Experience

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre and Riyadh Airports Company have signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at providing dedicated pathways and special facilities for KFSHRC patients at King Khalid International Airport, alongside launching health awareness programs, strengthening the institutional identity of both parties, and implementing joint environmental and social initiatives.The partnership was signed at KFSHRC's pavilion in the Global Health Zone during the Global Health Exhibition 2025, attended by senior leaders and experts from both organizations who specialize in integrated travel and healthcare solutions. Dr. Majid Alfayyadh, CEO, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre, and Mr. Ayman AboAbah, CEO, Riyadh Airports Company, signed the MoU.The memorandum focuses on enhancing the travel experience for patients and visitors through dedicated reception services and fast-track facilities that reduce wait times, supported by coordinated transportation and assistance services in collaboration with relevant authorities.The partnership also includes implementing seasonal health awareness campaigns at the airport, providing health consultations and services to Riyadh Airports Company staff, and establishing promotional spaces to strengthen the corporate identity of both organizations.Both organizations will collaborate on joint environmental sustainability and social responsibility initiatives aligned with Vision 2030, including blood donation campaigns, health awareness programs for travelers and airport staff, tree-planting projects, and preventive health education. The partnership will also launch community programs that enhance quality of life and reinforce both institutions' commitment to serving society.KFSHRC has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and fifteenth globally among the world’s top 250 academic medical centers for 2025 and recognized by Brand Finance as the region’s most valuable healthcare brand. It is also listed among Newsweek’s World’s Best Hospitals 2025, Best Smart Hospitals 2026, and Best Specialized Hospitals 2026, reaffirming its leadership in innovation-driven care.

