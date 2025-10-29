Optical Cross-Connect Switch Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $5.84 Billion by 2029 | TBRC

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Optical Cross-Connect Switch Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market size for optical cross-connect switch has witnessed a swift expansion. It is projected to increase from $2.86 billion in 2024 to a total of $3.30 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.7%. This remarkable growth observed in the historical period can be linked to factors such as the escalating demand for high-capacity data transmission, the expanding installation of traditional telecommunication infrastructures, rising usage of wavelength division multiplexing systems, increasing dependency on long-haul optical networks, and the mounting need for dependable backbone connectivity.

The market for optical cross-connect switches is predicted to undergo swift expansion in the coming years, escalating to a value of $5.84 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as the rising demand for services based on the cloud, increased 5G and edge computing adoption, an amplified requirement for scalable interconnections within data centers, a growing inclination towards automating network management, and an escalating necessity for low-latency connectivity solutions. Forecasts for the period also suggest considerable advancements in optical switching architectures, innovations in the integration of software-defined networking, increases in investment towards intelligent network automation solutions, developments in hybrid optical-electrical switching platforms, and breakthrough innovation in energy-efficient switching designs.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Optical Cross-Connect Switch Market?

The surge in data traffic is projected to stimulate the expansion of the optical cross-connect switch market. The term 'data traffic' pertains to the amount of digital data that is transferred across different networks. This includes internet communications, data transfers between different devices, and streaming. As more businesses and individuals are embracing cloud computing, the amount of data traffic is skyrocketing. This is because large volumes of data are continuously being transferred, processed, and stored over the internet instead of on local systems. Optical cross-connect switches aid in managing this increased data flow by automatically routing and switching high-capacity optical signals across multiple fiber networks sans electrical conversion. This facilitates the efficient handling of substantial data quantities while optimizing bandwidth use and guaranteeing reliable high-speed transmission. In November 2024, the International Telecommunication Union, a Switzerland-based specialized entity, reported that global mobile broadband traffic for end-user internet usage exceeded 1 zettabyte for the first time in 2023, and it's projected to reach roughly 1.3 zettabytes in 2024. Moreover, fixed broadband traffic rose from 5.1 zettabytes in 2023 and is forecast to increase to about 6 zettabytes in 2024. Hence, the explosive growth in data traffic is fueling the expansion of the optical cross-connect switch market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Optical Cross-Connect Switch Market?

Major players in the Optical Cross-Connect Switch Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Fujitsu Limited

• NEC Corporation

• Nokia Corporation

• ZTE Corporation

• TE Connectivity Ltd.

• Corning Incorporated

• Ciena Corporation

• II-VI Incorporated

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Optical Cross-Connect Switch Sector?

Key players in the optical cross-connect switch market are capitalizing on the use of cutting-edge technologies such as digital liquid-crystal platforms to boost their scalability, dependability, and energy efficiency. The use of low-voltage controlled liquid-crystal cells by these platforms aids in exact switching of optical signals, hence decreasing power intake, enhancing reliability, and enabling advanced scalable optical cross-connect systems. This also helps circumvent expensive optical-to-electrical-to-optical turnovers, assuring smooth progression to faster network links. For instance, Coherent Corp., a semiconductor manufacturing organization based in the US, introduced a 300x300-port optical circuit switch (OCS) in March 2024. This switch, designed on its highly reliable DLX technology, aims to decrease optical-to-electrical-to-optical conversions, slash power usage, and increase the scalability and reliability of AI data center networks. This new OCS enables data signals to stay within the optical domain while passing through the switch, reducing the necessity for high-cost conversions and fewer electrical switches in large AI clusters. The application of tested liquid-crystal technology guarantees high dependability, minimum power usage, and scalability for the future, making this novel technology a crucial element for up-and-coming AI operations in hyperscale data centers.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Optical Cross-Connect Switch Market Growth

The optical cross-connect switch market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: All-Optical, Electro-Optical

2) By Technology: Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (MEMS)-Based, Liquid Crystal-Based, Fiber Bragg Grating, Other Technologies

3) By Switch Capacity: Small, Medium, Large

4) By Application: Telecommunications, Data Centers, Enterprises, Government, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By All-Optical: Wavelength Selective Switch, Optical Add-Drop Switch, Optical Packet Switch, Optical Circuit Switch

2) By Electro-Optical: Hybrid Optical-Electrical Switch, Optical-Electrical Packet Switch, Optical-Electrical Circuit Switch, Reconfigurable Optical-Electrical Switch

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Optical Cross-Connect Switch Market By 2025?

In the Optical Cross-Connect Switch Global Market Report 2025, North America is identified as the leading region for the year 2024. Future predictions indicate that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecasted period. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

