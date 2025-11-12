AutoVRse Is Building the Future of Work - AI + XR Training for Duracell, Amazon Air, and Beyond

AutoVRse merges AI with XR to revolutionize workforce training for leading enterprises like Duracell and Amazon Air, shaping the future of work.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoVRse , a pioneering brand of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) solutions for training, has announced today its initiative to integrate Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Extended Reality (XR) to address one of America’s most urgent challenges, preparing the next generation of workers for advanced manufacturing and industry under the “Made in America” movement.The U.S. manufacturing sector is at a crossroads. Monthly U.S. Department of Labor surveys show that in early 2025, there are consistently about 482,000–502,000 unfilled positions in manufacturing each month, indicating the shortage is not only persistent but acute right now.At the same time, the incoming workforce, primarily Gen Z and soon Gen Alpha, is are digital native. McKinsey research highlights that these workers require training modalities that go beyond manuals, PDFs, and classroom lectures. They expect interactivity, immersion, and feedback in real time.AutoVRse is tackling this generational shift by leveraging AI to create workforce training that is immersive, adaptive, and scalable.• Preserving Expertise: AI-enabled XR captures the knowledge of retiring experts and preserves it in interactive formats.• Immersive Learning: Complex processes are translated into “learn by doing” simulations, aligning with the learning styles of younger workers.• Real-Time Updates: AI integration ensures training evolves alongside changing machines, processes, and regulations.Beyond digitization, the focus is on learning outcomes, delivering training through media that the next generation of workers understands intuitively.According to a 2023 XR Association survey, 68% of U.S. manufacturers cite skills shortages, 34% highlight the loss of retirees, and 30% identify the lack of effective training as critical issues. By embedding AI-powered immersive training in workforce development, AutoVRse aims to accelerate reskilling, reduce operational errors, and create future-proofed industries capable of withstanding global disruptions.“Immersive technologies that harness AI are no longer experimental; they are essential. The next generation of workers learns differently, and industries that adapt quickly will gain a decisive edge in productivity and resilience,” said Ashwin Jaishanker, CEO at AutoVRse.About AutoVRseAutoVRse is a market-leading enterprise XR platform provider, enabling Fortune 500s to author and deploy immersive applications at scale in sectors like manufacturing, energy, automotive, and life sciences. With a decade of experience in XR and AI, AutoVRse empowers organizations to accelerate digital transformation and prepare for the future of work.

