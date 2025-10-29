On-Glass Antenna Market to Expand at a 10.3% CAGR by 2029, Reaching US $2.1 Billion

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The On-Glass Antenna Market Worth?

The market size for on-glass antennas has seen a fast-paced expansion in the previous years. It is expected to increase from $1.27 billion in 2024 to $1.42 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The phenomenal growth during the historic period is largely due to the surge in demand for streamlined vehicle designs, higher uptake of connected cars, a growing requirement for improved in-vehicle communication, elevated demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and enhanced regulatory backing for safety features.

Expectations are high for the on-glass antenna market size to experience swift expansion in the approaching years, with projections of $2.11 billion by 2029 and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. This surge in the prediction window can be traced back to factors such as burgeoning interest in high-end and luxury automobiles, increased uptake of wireless connectivity features, amplified demand for satellite radio and navigation offerings, heightened requirement for enhanced in-vehicle experience, and growing consumer reliance on real-time traffic and navigational input. Foreseen trends for the forecast timeline encompass breakthroughs in compact antenna models, advanced designs to minimize interference, innovations in transparent conductive substances, the assimilation with vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication, and advancements in miniaturization for confined spaces.

What Are The Factors Driving The On-Glass Antenna Market?

The proliferation of electric and hybrid vehicles is anticipated to boost the expansion of the on-glass antenna market in the future. Electric and hybrid vehicles denote cars that utilize electric motors solely or alongside internal combustion engines to limit or eradicate dependency on fossil fuels. This escalating demand for electric and hybrid vehicles arises from the worldwide trend towards more ecologically friendly transportation options, with consumers and industries placing higher importance on diminishing CO2 emissions and adopting green mobility alternatives. On-glass antennas contribute to this rise in electric and hybrid vehicles by offering compact, efficient, high-performance connectivity solutions, which are indispensable for advanced infotainment, telematics, navigation, and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication in present-day electric and hybrid vehicles. For example, the International Energy Agency, an independent organization based in France, reported that global electric car sales in 2023 reached nearly 14 million, amounting to 18% of total car sales, a substantial increase from 14% in 2022. Hence, the burgeoning trend of electric and hybrid cars is accelerating the on-glass antenna market's growth.

Who Are The Major Players In The On-Glass Antenna Market?

Major players in the On-Glass Antenna Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Panasonic Holdings Corporation

• Continental AG

• TE Connectivity plc

• Amphenol Corporation

• Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

• Molex LLC

• FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO. LTD.

• KYOCERA AVX Components Corporation

• Yageo Corporation

• Ficosa International S.A.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The On-Glass Antenna Market?

Leading corporations within the on-glass antenna trade are improving urban connectivity by designing window-integrated on-glass antennas. Not only does this bolster the cost-effective expansion of 5G coverage, but it also protects the aesthetic integrity of buildings in high-density areas. Incorporated within the window design, these antennas allow for the easy spread and reception of wireless signals, without disrupting the exterior architecture. To exemplify this, telecommunications infrastructure sharing company, JTower, and telecommunications corporation, NTT Docomo (both based in Japan), revealed a 5G glass antenna in Tokyo in August 2024. The new development involves turning building windows into 5G base stations, and JTower has plans to increase the use of this solution to other sites already operating with its 5G infrastructure shared across the Shinjuku 3-chome East Building.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest On-Glass Antenna Market Share?

The on-glass antenna market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Amplitude Modulation(AM) Or Frequency Modulation (FM) Antenna, Global Positioning System (GPS) Antenna, Cellular Antenna, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Antenna

2) By Frequency Range: Very High Frequency (VHF), Ultra High Frequency (UHF), Super High Frequency (SHF)

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

4) By Application: Automotive, Telecommunications, Consumer Electronics

5) By Distribution Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Amplitude Modulation (AM) Or Frequency Modulation (FM) Antenna: Single-Band Amplitude Modulation Antenna, Single-Band Frequency Modulation Antenna, Dual-Band Amplitude Modulation Or Frequency, Modulation Antenna, Multi-Band Radio Antenna

2) By Global Positioning System (GPS) Antenna: Passive Global Positioning System Antenna, Active Global Positioning System Antenna, Multi-Band Global Positioning System Antenna, High-Precision Global Positioning System Antenna

3) By Cellular Antenna: 2G Or 3G Cellular Antenna, 4G LTE Antenna, 5G NR Antenna, Multi-Band Cellular Antenna

4) By Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Antenna: 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi Antenna, 5 GHz Wi-Fi Antenna, Dual-Band Wi-Fi Antenna (2.4/5 GHz), Multiple Input Multiple Output Wireless Fidelity Antenna

5) By Other Types: Satellite Radio, Bluetooth, Telematics

What Are The Regional Trends In The On-Glass Antenna Market?

In 2024, the on-glass antenna market was dominated by North America. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report on the global market for on-glass antennas encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

