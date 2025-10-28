Lacy Maxwell Experiential Appoints Jennifer Beindorf as Head of Agency

Jennifer Beindorf, Appointed Head of Agency at Lacy Maxwell Experiential

Visionary leader Jen Beindorf joins Lacy Maxwell Experiential to shape the next era of brand storytelling and connection.

LOS ANGELES,, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lacy Maxwell Experiential (LME), the boutique experiential marketing agency known for crafting unforgettable brand moments, proudly announces the appointment of Jennifer Beindorf as Head of Agency. A bold and empathetic leader with over 25 years of experience shaping global brand experiences, Beindorf steps into this role to propel LME into its next chapter of creative excellence and cultural influence.

Beindorf’s career is defined by transformation — of brands, teams, and organizations. Known for her strategic vision and ability to turn insights into unforgettable experiences, she has led diverse global teams and guided brands including Ford Motor Company, Cigna Healthcare, Johnson Controls, and Northwestern Mutual through business strategy, sports marketing, and sponsorship activations. Her experience spans senior leadership roles at Impact-XM, Spiro (GES Collective), GES Events, and her own consultancy, Virtual Minds Agency, where she helped Fortune 500 brands reimagine strategy, connection, and engagement.

At LME, Beindorf will oversee the agency’s growing portfolio of cultural, entertainment, golf, and motorsport programs — including high-profile activations across Formula 1, PGA TOUR, music festivals, and other global brand events — ensuring the agency continues to deliver meaningful, emotionally resonant experiences that bridge creativity, innovation, and human storytelling.

“Jennifer is a dynamic force — she embodies everything we believe in as an agency: courage, curiosity, and connection,” said Lacy Maxwell, Founder and CEO of Lacy Maxwell Experiential. “Her leadership will not only inspire our team but also deepen the impact we create for our clients and partners around the globe.”

“What drew me to LME is their culture and passion for sports marketing and sponsorship activations,” said Jennifer Beindorf, Head of Agency. “This is an agency that doesn’t just design experiences — they forge strong partnerships with their clients to create unique, white-glove experiences that are truly unforgettable and original. I’m thrilled to join LME and continue building stories through experiences that move people, brands that lead with heart, and teams that thrive in pursuing their passion and creativity.”

Beindorf holds an MBA from the Darden School of Business at the University of Virginia and a BA from Smith College. As an internationally ranked tennis player, certified mindset coach, and Smith College Athletic Hall of Fame inductee, she brings the same discipline and high-performance mindset to the teams she leads.

About Lacy Maxwell Experiential

Lacy Maxwell Experiential (LME) is an award-winning experiential marketing agency creating culturally resonant, human-centered brand experiences that inspire connection and shape cultural moments. With deep expertise in creative strategy, production, and brand storytelling, LME partners with global clients to transform ideas into experiences that move audiences — emotionally and behaviorally.

