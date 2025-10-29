DentalMonitoring and Straumann announce new integration to bring the new standard of care to ClearCorrect providers.

ClearCorrect providers will now be able to experience the power of remote monitoring directly from their doctor platform.

PARIS, FRANCE, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearCorrect providers will now be able to experience the power of remote monitoring directly from their doctor platform. ClearCorrect RemoteCare powered by DentalMonitoring , a streamlined version of DentalMonitoring will be directly embedded into the ClearCorrect doctor portal, enabling a seamless and unprecedented workflow for ClearCorrect providers.DentalMonitoring, the leader in AI-based monitoring solutions for orthodontics, today announced its upcoming integration with Straumann’s ClearCorrect platform. The integration will be live by the end of the year and represents a major milestone in making smarter orthodontics accessible to a wider community of dental professionals.With this integration, ClearCorrect providers will benefit from a simplified and streamlined version of DentalMonitoring’s AI-powered remote monitoring solution — designed specifically to match their clinical needs and practice workflows. ClearCorrect providers will now have an easier way to manage and support their patients from case submission to ongoing monitoring, even in between appointments, improving compliance and convenience without added complexity.A new standard of experience for ClearCorrect usersThis tailored integration is designed to complement ClearCorrect workflows featuring a clinical protocol specifically designed and approved by ClearCorrect Clinical team that helps to automate practice workflows and increase visibility between appointments.A pilot program is planned for 2025, with global rollout in early 2026.About DentalMonitoringDentalMonitoring is the orthodontic industry’s first AI-powered remote monitoring solution with FDA De Novo approval and MDR certification. It enhances clinical control, optimizes workflows with groundbreaking innovations, and improves the patient experience, providing real-time treatment updates for any orthodontic treatment, allowing doctors to provide a new standard of care.About Straumann GroupThe Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs close to 12 000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

