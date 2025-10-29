Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, Drivers, and Forecast Insights

Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Global Market Report 2025

Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Global Market Report 2025

Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of military man-portable surveillance radar has seen a robust growth in the past few years. It is forecasted to expand from $1.63 billion in 2024 to $1.77 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. Factors such as escalating concerns over border security, modernization of military technology dating back to the Cold War era, advancements in the miniaturization of radar devices, a rise in cross-border disputes and early adoption of portable surveillance systems have contributed significantly to the growth in the historic period.

The market size for military radar devices that can be carried by a soldier is anticipated to experience significant growth in the forthcoming years. It's projected to reach a value of $2.47 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This projected growth during the forecast period can be associated with increasing integration of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), growing threats of non-traditional warfare, the broadening of intelligent battlefield initiatives, an upward trend in defense expenses in burgeoning economies, and the progression in artificial intelligence (AI) facilitated radar analysis. Key trends for the forecast period include the reduction in size and weight of devices for improved soldier transportability, the incorporation of AI and machine learning for automated danger identification, improvements in target detection with advanced synthetic aperture radar (SAR) technology, improved interoperability with battlefield networks and unmanned systems, and the creation of energy-efficient radar systems which consume less power for longer operational life.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Market?

The escalating geopolitical conflicts are projected to accelerate the expansion of the military man-portable surveillance radar market. Geopolitical conflicts imply political disagreements and diplomatic standoffs among countries, generating regional instability and escalating security issues along international borders. These issues stem from military clashes, territorial disputes, and tense interrelations among global and regional superpowers, leading to governments bolstering their defense readiness and investing in technology to improve their situational understanding. Man-portable surveillance radars are extremely valuable in this regard, as they enable soldiers to detect and monitor the activities of individuals, vehicles, or drones in distant or disputed regions, thus providing early alerts and quick counter measures. For example, in July 2024, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a non-profit organization based in the US, reported over 165,273 global political violence incidents, denoting a 15% surge from July 2023 to June 2024. As a result, the rise in geopolitical tensions is propelling the development of the military man-portable surveillance radar market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Market?

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• BAE Systems plc

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies Inc

• Rheinmetall AG

• Elbit Systems Ltd

• Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

• Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

• Indra Sistemas SA

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Market In The Globe?

Leading corporations in the military man-portable surveillance radar market are putting their efforts into creating sophisticated products like man-portable counter-drone systems to offer efficient defense against new forms of unmanned aerial risks. A man-portable counter-drone system serves as a mobile and compact defense tool that can identify, track, and disable aggressive drones in real time, thus enhancing the protective capabilities of frontline units by providing them with quick reaction options against aerial threats. For example, in September 2022, Liteye Systems Inc., a US-based defense systems manufacturer and integrator, introduced the Multi-Domain Explorer (MDX), which is a man-portable counter-drone system. This compact, swift-deployment sensor and electronic attack system merges 3D radar, electro-optical or infrared sensors, and radio frequency detection. It delivers air and ground surveillance, target recognition, tracking, and electronic countermeasures, all managed by a single operator and can be set up within only five minutes. The system is constructed for force protection, border security, base defense, and other tactical missions requiring mobile and flexible counter-drone solutions.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Market Growth

The military man-portable surveillance radar market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver, Other Components

2) By Frequency Band: L-Band, S-Band, C-Band, X-Band, Other Frequency Bands

3) By Technology: Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave (FMCW) Radar, Pulsed Radar, Phased Array Radar, Moving Target Indication (MTI) Radar

4) By Application: Border Surveillance, Battlefield Surveillance, Coastal Surveillance, Critical Infrastructure Protection, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Military, Law Enforcement Agencies, Government Security Organizations, Commercial Security Firms, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Subsegments:

1) By Antenna: Phased Array Antenna, Parabolic Antenna, Yagi-Uda Antenna, Horn Antenna, Microstrip Patch Antenna

2) By Transmitter: Solid-State Transmitter, Traveling Wave Tube (TWT) Transmitter, Magnetron Transmitter, Klystron Transmitter

3) By Receiver: Superheterodyne Receiver, Direct-Conversion Receiver, Digital Receiver, Coherent Receiver

4) By Other Components: Signal Processor, Power Supply Unit (PSU), Cooling System, Cables And Connectors, Display Unit

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Military Man-Portable Surveillance Radar Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America led the global market for military man-portable surveillance radar. The 2025 report forecasts that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth. The study includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

