GamingonPhone Awards 2025 crowns winners across 30 categories in a Grand Finale night at Bangkok, Thailand

BANGKOK, BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The GamingonPhone Awards 2025 came to a spectacular close on October 17th in Bangkok, Thailand, marking a major milestone as the event’s first-ever in-person ceremony. The night was a celebration and recognition as the winners across 30 categories were revealed, with the names at the top who were driving the global mobile gaming industry forward.The 2025 edition featured a month-long selection and voting process. With over 240 finalists competing across both B2C and B2B categories, this year’s awards celebrated the most outstanding games and creators alongside the companies and services powering the mobile gaming ecosystem behind the scenes. The winners were chosen through a combination of votes from the expert jury panel of 107 members, public participation, and insights from the GamingonPhone editorial team.Here are the winners of the GamingonPhone Awards 2025:1. Game Of The Year - DC Dark Legion2. On-going Game Of The Year - Clash Royale3. Indie Game Of The Year - Subnautica4. Premium Game Of The Year - Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown5. Innovative Game Of The Year - Dredge6. Mobile Game Community Of The Year - The Battle Of Polytopia7. Apple Arcade Game Of The Year - LEGO Hill Climb Adventures8. Netflix Game Of The Year - Blood Line: A Rebel Moon Game9. Visual Spectacle Of The Year - Black Beacon10. Mobile Game Adaptation Of The Year - DC Dark Legion11. Most Anticipated Game Of The Year - Honor of Kings World12. Players’ Choice Game Of The Year - Umamusume Pretty Derby13. Best Voice Acting in Mobile Game - Joshua Waters for Phainon in Honkai: Star Rail14. Mobile Game Update Of The Year - Cookie Run: Kingdom 6.0 Update15. Mobile Esports Game Of The Year - Mobile Legends: Bang Bang16. Mobile Esports Team Of The Year - Team Liquid PH17. Mobile Esports Player Of The Year - Karl "KarlTzy" Nepomuceno18. Mobile Game Video Creator Of The Year - LIARS FC Soccerworld19. Mobile Game Developer Of The Year - MOONTON Games20. Mobile Game Publisher Of The Year - Scopely21. Indie Mobile Game Studio Of The Year - Black Salt Games22. Best IP Crossover Of The Year - Clash of Clans x WWE23. Advertising & UA Service Provider Of The Year - Gamelight24. Mobile Analytics Tool Of The Year - Sensor Tower25. Payment Service Provider Of The Year - Xsolla26. Alternate App Store Of The Year - Aptoide27. Best QA & Localization Service Provider Of The Year - Keyword Studios28. Best PR / Marketing Team Of The Year - Outfit729. External Development Partner Of The Year - Virtuos30. Leader in Climate Action and Social Innovation - ZimadThe grand event was made possible by the invaluable support of its sponsors. Gamelight, the world’s largest rewarded marketing platform for mobile games powered by its award-winning AI algorithm, joined as the Title Sponsor.PingPong Payments, a leading global cross-border payments partner for gaming and e-commerce, took the spotlight as the Gold Sponsor, while Playhop, one of the fastest-growing web game platforms, proudly joined as the Silver Sponsor.The lineup of Category Sponsors included developer and publisher MOONTON Games, Outfit7, the creators of Talking Tom, and Goalreify, a specialist in global game recruitment.Tousif Hasan Biswas, the Founder and CEO of GamingonPhone expressed his delight about the inaugural live edition of the event, and shared: “It’s truly incredible to see so many familiar faces and industry leaders gathered here tonight, people who are shaping the future of mobile gaming every single day. To every developer, publisher, partner, and creator here - thank you for being part of this journey, for making mobile gaming the powerhouse it is today.”“A heartfelt thank you to our vibrant gaming community, our esteemed jury, valued partners, and sponsors. Congratulations to all the winners, your passion and creativity continue to inspire us all and make mobile gaming truly extraordinary,“ expressed Ahmad Shaquib, the COO of GamingonPhone.You can read the complete details about the event and the finalists in the official winners' announcement article.About GamingonPhoneGamingonPhone is your premier destination for all things mobile games. With six years of dedication, it has become a trusted source of curated news, reviews, guides, esports, and industry highlights for mobile gaming. Run by a team of passionate mobile gamers from across the globe, the team consists of experienced mobile gamers who are excited to share their knowledge and mobile gaming experience with the community.About GamingonPhone AwardsThe GamingonPhone Awards is an annual award show hosted by GamingonPhone, which serves as a testament to the collective passion and dedication exhibited by the entire industry to captivate and entertain audiences. This curated event, shaped by our team and the community, celebrates the mobile industry’s ongoing commitment to excellence.

