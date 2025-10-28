Walkee Paws Launches Winter Safety Campaign to Protect Dogs Paws

dog boot leggings boots that stay on dogs. dog leggings for snow suspender boots for dogs

Walkee Paws begins its educational campaign focused on winter paw risks (snow, salt, ice) and introduces its Shark Tank-featured suspender boot system.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Walkee Paws, a company specializing in dog walking accessories, and was featured on Shark Tank in 2021, has launched a Winter Safety Campaign to help dog owners protect their pets’ paws during the cold months. This campaign focuses on educating dog owners about the risks that snow, ice, salt, and freezing temperatures can pose to a dog’s paws, and how to keep dogs safe, comfortable, and healthy during winter walks.Understanding Winter Risks for Dog PawsDuring winter, dogs face several hazards that are not immediately obvious. Snow can build up between the pads of a dog’s paws, forming ice balls that are painful to walk on. Salt and other chemicals used to melt ice on sidewalks can irritate or burn the skin on a dog’s paws. Cold temperatures can also cause cracking, dryness, or even frostbite in extreme conditions. While dogs have fur and paw pads that offer some natural protection, these defenses are often not enough when the weather is severe.Many dog owners may not realize how dangerous winter conditions can be for their pets. Walking on salted sidewalks or icy streets can cause small cuts or sores on a dog’s paws, which may become infected. Dogs often lick their paws to ease the pain, but this can make the irritation worse and cause them to swallow harmful chemicals. If dogs eat snow-melt chemicals, it can lead to serious health problems such as vomiting, diarrhea, kidney damage, or even death. That is why it is important to protect your dog’s paws during the winter.Walkee Paws’ Solution for Winter Paw CareWalkee Paws offers an innovative solution through its suspender boot system. Unlike regular dog booties that can easily slip off, this system connects boots on all four paws with soft, stretchable fabric that fits comfortably over the dog’s legs. This design ensures that the boots stay in place during walks, running, or play, which is important because boots that fall off leave paws unprotected.The Walkee Paws suspender leggings cover the paws and part of the legs, protecting against snow, ice, and harmful chemicals. They also help prevent snow from sticking between the pads or forming painful ice clumps in the fur, which can cause discomfort and often require a warm bath to remove. Made from durable, flexible materials that move naturally with the dog’s legs, the leggings allow dogs to walk, run, and jump without difficulty.Key Features of Walkee Paws Winter Gear● Protection from Snow and Ice: The leggings prevent ice and snow from building up between paw pads, and in leg fur, reducing discomfort and the risk of frostbite.● Barrier Against Chemicals: Salt and other de-icing chemicals can burn or irritate your dog’s paw pads. Walkee Paws leggings create a protective barrier that keeps paws safe from these harmful substances and also prevent snow-melt chemicals from sticking to paws and legs, which your dog might otherwise ingest by licking them.● Secure Fit: The unique suspender design ensures the boots stay securely in place, even during energetic activity, providing continuous protection. They also prevent snow-melt chemicals from getting on your dog’s paws i.e., the chemicals that could otherwise be ingested when your dog licks their paws or legs.● Comfort and Ease of Use: These leggings are easy to put on and take off, making winter walks simpler and more convenient for dog owners. The stretchable material moves with your dog for a comfortable fit, and the fabric is treated to be water-resistant, helping keep your pup’s legs dry in snow or rain.Additional Tips for Winter Paw SafetyIn addition to using protective gear, dog owners can take other steps to care for their pets’ paws during winter:● Clean Paws After Walks: After returning from a walk, wipe off snow, ice, and salt. This prevents irritation and reduces the risk of dogs ingesting harmful chemicals by licking their paws.● Apply Paw Balm: With Walkee Paws, you can simply take off the boots and rinse them clean, keeping your pup’s paws just as clean as before your walk.● Trim Paw Hair: Keeping the hair between the pads trimmed helps reduce snow buildup and improves traction, which makes walking on slippery surfaces safer.● Watch for Signs of Discomfort: Pay attention to limping, licking, or lifting of paws, as these can indicate pain or injury. If issues persist, a veterinarian should be consulted.● Avoid Extreme Conditions: On very cold or icy days, limit outdoor time and consider indoor exercise options.Why Winter Paw Care is Important?Protecting a dog’s paws in winter is not just about comfort. Paw injuries and irritation can lead to more serious health problems if left untreated. Dogs rely on their paws for balance, walking, and running, and discomfort can affect their overall health and mood. Regular care and the proper protective equipment can ensure dogs stay happy and active throughout the winter months.Walkee Paws emphasizes that prevention is better than treatment. By taking simple precautions, such as using protective boot leggings and monitoring the condition of paws, dog owners can prevent pain and injuries that may occur during winter walks.The Role of Walkee Paws in Pet SafetyThe Winter Safety Campaign is part of Walkee Paws’ ongoing mission to enhance the health, comfort, and safety of dogs. The company creates innovative products that make outdoor walks safer, cleaner, and more enjoyable for both dogs and their owners. By combining practical design with high-quality materials, Walkee Paws delivers solutions that meet the needs of pets and people alike.One of their most popular products is the suspender boot system, which provides a reliable and easy-to-use way to protect dogs’ paws in any weather. Walkee Paws also offers indoor grippy sock leggings designed to help senior dogs avoid slipping on hardwood floors. These comfortable cotton socks are attached to leggings, ensuring they stay securely in place while keeping your pup safe and cozy indoors.About Walkee PawsWalkee Paws is a New York-based company that specializes in dog walking accessories. Founded with the goal of enhancing the experience of walking dogs, Walkee Paws offers products that are designed for comfort, safety, and durability. The company’s flagship product, the suspender boot system, has changed how dogs are protected from environmental hazards during walks. Walkee Paws is committed to promoting the well-being of pets through innovative designs, high-quality materials, and practical solutions for dog owners.Media ContactEmail: walkeepaws@walkeepaws.comWebsite: https://walkeepaws.com/ Phone: +18337271994

