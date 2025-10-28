Women on the Wing Schedules Women’s Pheasant Hunt and Lunch at Wing & Barrel Ranch

Women on the Wing Pheasant Hunt Women’s Pheasant Hunt Women’s Pheasant Hunt and Lunch

Women’s Pheasant Hunt and Lunch on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Wing & Barrel Ranch in Sonoma County, California.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wine Country Chapter of Women on the Wing, an initiative under Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, will conduct a Women’s Pheasant Hunt and Lunch on Saturday, November 22, 2025, at Wing & Barrel Ranch in Sonoma County, California.This structured upland hunting event is designed for women with previous hunting experience and aims to provide a safe, educational, and community-oriented day in the field. Participants will engage in a guided pheasant hunt and share a post-hunt lunch, with an emphasis on responsible hunting practices, safety, and collaboration among participants.The event will begin with check-in between 8:00 to 8:30 a.m., during which hunters will present a valid hunting license with an upland game bird stamp and receive field passes. A safety briefing will follow, outlining range rules, field conduct, and California hunting regulations. Participants will then proceed to the assigned hunting fields.The guided pheasant hunt will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and will be supported by volunteer field guides and Gundogs. These guides will assist hunters with tracking, retrieving, and maintaining field safety throughout the session. Gun dogs will be available for participants who do not bring trained hunting dogs. Those participants with trained upland Bird Dogs are welcome to bring their own dogs.Following the hunt, participants will gather for lunch from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m., which will include iced tea, water, and coffee. Lunch will provide participants an opportunity to discuss field experiences, share insights, and engage with fellow hunters and volunteers.Additionally, WOTW members have been graciously invited to join Safari Club International (SCI) for a hosted cocktail party from 2:00 to 4:00PM. SCI Wine Country Chapter, brings together like-minded individuals who share a deep appreciation for conservation, responsible hunting and shooting sports. Please join us and “Blow Your Own Horn”, sharing experiences and hunting photos.Each registered participant will be allocated three planted pheasants for the hunt, with harvested birds cleaned as part of the event. The cost of registration is $150 per hunter, which covers the guided hunt, cleaning services for harvested pheasants, and lunch. Tickets for this field experience can be purchased through the website.To participate, attendees must use non-lead ammunition in compliance with California hunting laws and bring appropriate eye and ear protection. Hunters are also required to wear blaze orange clothing—a vest, jacket, or hat—for visibility and safety.The Women’s Pheasant Hunt & Lunch is part of Women on the Wing’s ongoing initiative to provide organized, educational outdoor programs that promote safety, conservation, and skill development. These programs are structured to help women refine their abilities in field sports under supervised, professional guidance.The event supports the organization’s broader goal of connecting women who share an interest in outdoor education, hunting, and wildlife stewardship. The curriculum emphasizes not only practical field skills but also awareness of ethical hunting practices, habitat conservation, and community engagement in outdoor recreation.Women on the Wing’s programs are developed to provide participants with comprehensive instruction rooted in responsible conduct and environmental respect. Each event includes training in safety protocols, firearm handling, field communication, and respect for local ecosystems. The pheasant hunt event represents one of several seasonal programs offered by the Wine Country Chapter to support these educational objectives.About Women on the Wing – Wine Country ChapterWomen on the Wing – Wine Country Chapter is part of Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, nonprofit organizations dedicated to wildlife habitat conservation, public education, and ethical outdoor participation. The chapter focuses on creating educational opportunities for women in hunting, field sports, and conservation, providing a structured and supportive environment for learning.Operating under the mission of Pheasants Forever, the organization promotes the conservation of pheasants, quail, and other wildlife through habitat improvements, access initiatives, and community outreach. The Women on the Wing initiative extends this mission by engaging women in outdoor education, hands-on training, and conservation awareness.The Wine Country Chapter’s programs are designed to encourage women to develop practical field skills while fostering understanding of responsible land use and wildlife management. Activities include Learn to Shoot and upland hunting events, conservation workshops, and field-to-table gatherings where participants learn sustainable methods for processing and preparing game meat.Each event is organized to prioritize safety, ethical hunting practices, and conservation principles. Instruction is delivered by qualified volunteers and professionals who provide step-by-step guidance in controlled, supervised environments.Beyond technical instruction, the chapter aims to cultivate a sense of community among women who share an interest in outdoor sports and conservation. Events are designed to bring participants together to exchange knowledge, gain confidence in their skills, and engage with others who share similar values in responsible outdoor recreation.Partnerships with organizations such as the California Waterfowl Association and the North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association (NAVHDA) enhance the chapter’s ability to deliver diverse educational experiences and field opportunities. These collaborations expand participant access to specialized training, conservation initiatives, and regional outdoor programs.Women on the Wing – Wine Country Chapter is managed by a volunteer leadership team composed of professionals with experience in outdoor recreation, conservation, education, and community outreach. Their combined expertise supports the chapter’s commitment to providing structured, safe, and accessible learning opportunities for women in the field of hunting and conservation.The chapter’s vision is to promote conservation awareness, education, and responsible participation in outdoor activities among women. Its mission is to facilitate programs that emphasize safety, ethical conduct, and habitat stewardship while encouraging collaboration and shared learning.The Women’s Pheasant Hunt & Lunch at Wing & Barrel Ranch exemplifies this mission by combining technical instruction and practical hunting experience within a framework of community engagement and respect for wildlife. The event is structured to ensure that participants not only refine their skills but also understand the importance of safety and environmental responsibility in all aspects of field sports.Through ongoing programs and educational events, Women on the Wing – Wine Country Chapter continues to provide structured opportunities for women to develop outdoor skills, engage with peers, and participate in conservation-based recreation. The chapter’s efforts reflect a commitment to education, inclusivity, and ethical engagement with the natural world.For additional details regarding the Women’s Pheasant Hunt & Lunch at Wing & Barrel Ranch or other upcoming educational programs and events, please contact us.

