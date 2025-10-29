Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Market Worth?

The market size for the outdoor LED advertising truck has seen quick expansion in the past few years. The market is projected to increase from $1.07 billion in 2024 to $1.23 billion in 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. The past growth has been a result of multiple factors such as higher rates of urbanization and traffic on roadsides, a rise in the demand for dynamic and digital advertising techniques, growth of the retail and FMCG sectors, the rise in popularity of LED display signs, and an increase in brand promotion campaigns.

The market for LED truck outdoor advertising is predicted to witness a robust growth in the upcoming years, expanding to a market size of $2.07 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 13.9%. This escalating growth in the forecast duration is anticipated to occur because of the increased utilization of targeted and programmatic advertising, the incorporation of AI and IoT for instant ad modifications, the transition towards energy-efficient and eco-friendly LED trucks, the surge of e-commerce fuelling the need for mobile advertising, and the ascending investments in outdoor media networks and smart city infrastructure. Key trends expected during the forecast period include the advancement in LED display technology, integration of real-time analytics, innovations in dynamic content, progression of environmentally friendly systems, and enhancements in ad targeting algorithms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Market?

The expansion of the outdoor advertising light-emitting diode (LED) truck market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing emphasis on digital advertising. This involves the use of internet-oriented platforms and technologies for marketing objectives. The escalation of digital media consumption, due to people investing more time online for amusement, acquiring information, and maintaining social ties, predominantly propels digital advertising growth. Outdoor advertising light-emitting diode (LED) trucks enhance digital advertising by displaying vivid, high-definition content that can be instantly refreshed. They also offer brands the opportunity to engage with an extensive, mobile audience through visually appealing, location-centric campaigns. The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), a US national advertising trade association, reported in April 2024 that digital advertising revenues in the United States had surged to $225 billion in 2023, marking a 7.3% year-over-year (YoY) growth from 2022. As such, the rise of digital advertising is propelling the growth of the outdoor advertising light-emitting diode (LED) truck market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Market?

Major players in the Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Unilumin Group Co. Ltd

• Barco N.V.

• Daktronics Inc.

• Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd

• SignARama Inc.

• Watchfire Signs LLC

• Yaham Optoelectronics Co. Ltd

• Shenzhen Liantronics Co. Ltd

• AllOver Media Inc.

• Primeview USA Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Industry?

Leading firms in the outdoor advertising LED truck industry are focusing on forging strategic alliances to provide integrated advertising solutions more effectively to their clients. A strategic alliance involves a partnership between two or more businesses that exploit each other's unique skills and resources for mutual advantage, concentrating on common goals such as market expansion, innovation, and boosted efficiency. For instance, in November 2023, LED Truck Media, a firm based in the US that specializes in mobile digital billboard advertising, entered into a partnership with StreetMetrics, an American organization specializing in real-time tracking and attributions solutions for the out-of-home (OOH) advertising sector. Their goal was to measure mobile digital billboard advertisements on a national scale, providing in-depth insights into audience reach and campaign outcomes. This enlarged alliance emphasizes StreetMetrics' role in assisting LED Truck Media in delivering precise ad campaign data and improving advertiser renewals and client growth via measurable technology.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Market Share?

The outdoor advertising light-emitting diode (LED) truck market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Vehicle Type: Small Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks, Medium Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks, Large Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks

2) By Display Type: Single-Sided, Double-Sided, Three-Sided

3) By Application: Commercial Advertising, Event Promotion, Political Campaigns, Mobile Billboards, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Retail, Entertainment, Government, Sports, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Small Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks: Single-Axle Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks, Mini Light Emitting Diode (LED) Panel Trucks, Compact Mobile Billboard Trucks

2) By Medium Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks: Dual-Axle Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks, Standard Mobile Advertising Trucks, Medium-Sized Light Emitting Diode (LED) Display Trucks

3) By Large Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks: Multi-Axle Light Emitting Diode (LED) Trucks, Jumbo Light Emitting Diode (LED) Screen Trucks, Full-Size Mobile Billboard Trucks

What Are The Regional Trends In The Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Market?

In the 2025 Outdoor Advertising Light Emitting Diode (LED) Truck Global Market Report, North America held the position as the dominant region from the previous year, 2024. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will exhibit the most substantial growth in the upcoming forecast period. The report takes into account several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

