Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market to Hit USD 15.55 Billion by 2032, Driven by Automation & IoT Innovation

Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.87% from 2025 to 2032, reaching nearly USD 15.55 Bn. by 2032.

Automation, IoT integration, and advanced materials are transforming the Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market, driving next-gen efficiency, reliability, and smart industrial fluid control.” — Navneet Kaur

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Explore the Global Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market (2025–2032), valued at USD 9.85 Bn in 2024 and projected to reach USD 15.55 Bn by 2032 at a 5.87% CAGR. Discover how automation, IoT integration, advanced materials, and smart valve technologies are redefining industrial fluid control, and performance across the oil & gas, and chemical sectors.Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market Overview:Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market is on track to reach USD 15.55 billion by 2032, growing at a 5.87% CAGR, driven by automation, IoT integration, and advanced materials transforming industrial fluid control. With rising demand from the oil & gas, chemical, and power sectors, next-gen smart valve technologies are reshaping efficiency, reliability, and leak-proof performance. Asia Pacific, led by China and India, dominates production, export, and innovation, fueled by large-scale infrastructure and energy projects. Industry leaders like Emerson, IMI, and Flowserve are spearheading breakthroughs such as noise-control valve designs and digitalized control systems.Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market Accelerates Toward Next-Gen Growth, Automation, IoT, and High-Performance Design Redefine Industrial Fluid ControlTrunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market is gaining rapid traction as industries demand high-performance, durable valve solutions for high-pressure and high-temperature applications. Innovations in materials, design, and automation have made trunnion-mounted and floating ball valves vital for oil and gas, chemical, and power sectors, ensuring efficiency, reliability, and leak-proof operation. With growing industrialization, automation, and IoT integration, the market is set to redefine industrial fluid control and drive the next phase of global valve industry growth.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Trunnion-and-Floating-Ball-Valves-Market/2135 Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market Unlocks Next-Gen Opportunities,Smart Automation, IoT, and Energy Transition Drive Advanced Fluid Control InnovationTrunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market offers immense opportunities with the rise of automation, IoT integration, and smart valve technologies driving next-gen industrial efficiency. Growing investments in oil & gas, LNG, and hydrogen projects, along with the shift toward sustainable and corrosion-resistant materials, are fueling demand for advanced valve solutions. Expanding infrastructure modernization and digital retrofitting in emerging economies further position the market as a key enabler of future-ready industrial fluid control systems.Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market Faces Volatile Crossroads,Raw Material Surge, Supply Chain Shifts, and Innovation Race Reshape Global Valve DynamicsTrunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market faces rising risks from raw material price volatility, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions impacting cost stability and delivery timelines. Surging stainless steel and alloy prices, coupled with oil price fluctuations and reduced energy investments, pressure manufacturers to sustain quality and profitability. With intense competition from low-cost entrants, success now depends on innovation, automation, and supply chain resilience. Strengthening supplier partnerships and adopting digital inventory systems can help mitigate volatility and maintain a competitive edge in the evolving global valve industry.Stainless Steel Segment Dominates Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market,Corrosion Resistance, Strength, and Smart Design Drive Industrial Fluid Control RevolutionTrunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market is driven by the growing dominance of the stainless steel segment, favored for its corrosion resistance, strength, and durability. Ideal for high-pressure and high-temperature operations in oil & gas, chemical, and power industries, stainless steel valves offer long-term reliability and low maintenance. Their malleability and design flexibility enable tailored solutions across diverse applications, positioning stainless steel trunnion and floating ball valves as key to advancing industrial efficiency and fluid control performance worldwide.Key Trends Transforming the Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market:Automation, Advanced Materials, and Efficiency-Driven InnovationsOperational Efficiency: Rising demand for trunnion and floating ball valves with advanced designs and automation integration is driving enhanced industrial performance and process optimization.Advanced Materials: Adoption of corrosion-resistant alloys and composites is boosting durability and lifespan of trunnion and floating ball valves across critical industries.Key Development:IMI Unveils Breakthrough Urea Plant Control ValveAdvancing Innovation and Performance in the Global Valve IndustryIn May 2024, IMI launched its first urea plant control valve, showcasing advanced valve innovation and enhanced performance efficiency through the IMI Growth Hub initiative.👉 Access the full Research Description at: https://www.stellarmr.com/report/req_sample/Trunnion-and-Floating-Ball-Valves-Market/2135 Asia Pacific Emerges as the Powerhouse of the Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market, China and India Lead Global Innovation, Production & Export GrowthAsia Pacific Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market dominates globally and is projected to maintain its lead with a strong CAGR, fueled by rapid industrialization, large-scale infrastructure projects, and soaring energy demand. Countries like China and India are driving growth through expanding oil & gas, chemical, and power generation sectors, where reliable valve systems ensure safe and efficient operations. Massive investments under initiatives like China’s Belt and Road and India’s Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga project are accelerating the adoption of high-performance trunnion and floating ball valves for pipeline and refinery expansion. With India emergaing as the largest global exporter of Trunnion Ball Valves (HSN Code 8481), followed by China and Italy, the region is cementing its position as the epicenter of innovation, production, and export in the global valve industry.Emerson Redefines Valve Innovation:Fisher Whisper Trim Technology Sets New Benchmark in Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market Efficiency & Noise ControlTrunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market is witnessing fierce competition among global and regional players, driven by rapid innovation, strict regulations, and the push for cost-efficient, high-performance solutions. In November 2023, Emerson unveiled its groundbreaking Fisher Whisper Trim Technology, enhancing rotary and globe valves with advanced noise-reduction capabilities. Leveraging additive manufacturing and cutting-edge design, this innovation addresses critical control valve noise challenges, marking a major leap in industrial valve performance and efficiency.Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market Key player:North AmericaEmerson Electric Co.Flowserve CorporationCrane Co.Bonney ForgeCIRCOR InternationalITT Inc.Europe / Middle East & AfricaIMI plcMetso CorporationValvitaliaAalbertsSamson AGAri-ArmaturenBöhmer GmbHAsia / Asia-PacificKitz CorporationHaitima CorporationNeway ValveAnalyst perspective:Trunnion and Floating Ball Valves Market is set for strong growth driven by automation, IoT, and advanced materials in oil & gas, power, and chemical sectors. With Asia Pacific leading global expansion, major players like Emerson, Flowserve, and IMI are advancing smart valve technologies to boost efficiency and reliability. 