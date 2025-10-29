Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Market to Reach $3.21 Billion by 2029 with 14.9% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Market Size And Growth?

In recent years, the market size for the orbital maneuvering vehicle has seen rapid expansion. The market is projected to increase from $1.60 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, with a 15.3% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). This growth during the historic period is due to factors such as the escalating requirement for satellite servicing, the growing needs for satellite repositioning, increased public and private investment in space infrastructure, heightened focus on satellite durability, and an uptick in small satellite constellation setup.

In the coming years, the market size for orbital maneuvering vehicles is predicted to experience quick expansion, projected to reach the value of $3.21 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.9%. Various factors contributing to the predicted growth within this period include increased investments in reusable orbital transfer vehicle systems by the private sector, growing ambitions for space exploration, particularly lunar and Mars missions, a rise in mega-constellation deployment which boosts launch support needs, improved regulatory support and licensing processes for commercial space activities, and broader adoption of electric propulsion for increased efficiency. The forecast period is also likely to see certain key trends, such as advancements in the technology of reusable orbital transfer vehicles, the creation of electric propulsion systems for orbital maneuvering, the establishment of in-orbit refueling infrastructure and services, the progress in artificial intelligence-supported mission planning, and the incorporation of public-private partnerships in the development of orbital transfer vehicles (OTVs).

Download a free sample of the orbital maneuvering vehicle market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28751&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Market?

The orbital maneuvering vehicle market is anticipated to grow due to the rising need for satellite services. Satellite services are in-orbit operations that expand the life span of a satellite, improve its functionality, or recover its performance through refueling, repairing, upgrading, and relocation. The escalating need for these services is due to the high expenditure and intricacies involved in new launches, thus making it cost-effective for operators to make optimal use of their current assets sustain service continuity, and lessen risks. The ability of orbital maneuvering vehicles to provide accurate positioning, docking, and transportation significantly escalates the viability and efficacy of satellite services. For example, in May 2025, the Satellite Industry Association (SIA), a trade body based in the US, recorded an impressive 259 launches, deploying 2,172 tons and 2,695 satellites into Earth orbit, with a substantial 65% of the launch market captured by the US. Conversely, in the previous year of 2024, the worldwide space economy saw a 4% growth, with the commercial satellite sector contributing 71% to the overall space activity. Hence, the escalating need for satellite services is propelling the growth in the orbital maneuvering vehicle market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Market?

Major players in the Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Global Market Report 2025 include:

- The Boeing Company

- Blue Origin

- Moog Inc.

- Rocket Lab Corporation

- Impulse Space

- Firefly Aerospace Inc.

- D-Orbit S.p.A.

- Starfish Space

- Astroscale Holdings Inc.

- Exotrail

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Market In The Future?

The primary players in the orbital maneuvering vehicle sector are increasingly focusing on utilizing technological breakthroughs such as microwave electrothermal thrusters (METs) to enhance propulsion safety, maneuverability, and mission flexibility. These electrothermal thrusters deploy microwaves to heat and ionize water into plasma that is then expelled to yield thrust, providing a safer, more sustainable, and economical substitute to traditional chemical propulsion. This technology enables orbital maneuvering vehicles to modify orbits, reposition satellites and increase mission reliability. Specifically, in May 2023, Momentus Inc., a US-based entity offering solutions for orbital maneuvering and in-space transportation, successfully completed the first orbit raise of its Vigoride-5 spacecraft using MET propulsion. This marked the debut of a spacecraft altering altitude using this innovative propulsion method in space, indicating the possibility to modify orbital parameters, aid satellite repositioning, and augment mission versatility. The Vigoride-5 spacecraft and its MET propulsion technology demonstrate the potential for managed orbital maneuvers, facilitating more adaptable satellite deployments, and boosting mission reliability in in-space transportation.

How Is The Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Market Segmented?

The orbital maneuvering vehicle market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Type: Manned, Carrying Goods

2) By Platform Type: Expendable, Reusable

3) By Orbit Type: Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO), Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO)

4) By Propulsion System: Chemical Propulsion, Electric Propulsion, Hybrid Propulsion

5) By Application: Crew Transfer, Debris Removal, Research Missions, Satellite Deployment, Satellite Servicing

Subsegments:

1) By Manned: Crew Transfer, Research Missions

2) By Carrying Goods: Cargo Resupply, Equipment Delivery, Technology Demonstration

View the full orbital maneuvering vehicle market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/orbital-maneuvering-vehicle-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for orbital maneuvering vehicles. It is anticipated that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions evaluated in the orbital maneuvering vehicle report are North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, alongside Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Orbital Maneuvering Vehicle Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Satellite Launch Vehicle Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-launch-vehicle-global-market-report

Satellite Propulsion System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/satellite-propulsion-system-global-market-report

Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/aerospace-robotics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.