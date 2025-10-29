Optical Performance-Monitoring Module Market to Reach $3.39 Billion by 2029 with 14.3% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Optical Performance-Monitoring Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Optical Performance-Monitoring Module Market Size And Growth?

In recent times, the market size for optical performance-monitoring modules has seen a significant increase. The worth of this market is expected to rise from $1.74 billion in 2024 to $1.99 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historic period include increases in internet traffic, expansion of data centers, higher demand for bandwidth, expansion in telecom networks, and the need to meet regulatory compliance requirements.

In the coming years, the market size for optical performance-monitoring modules is anticipated to experience swift expansion, reaching $3.40 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3%. Driving this growth during the projected period includes factors like the increased adoption of cloud technologies, the ramping up of 5G deployment, the escalation in video streaming activity, the increase in corporate digitalization, and the need for networks with low latency. Notable trends within this forecast period encompass advancements in optical signal processing technology, innovations in artificial intelligence-powered network monitoring, investments in the development of photonic integrated circuits, strides in software-defined optical networking and novel developments in edge optical monitoring solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Optical Performance-Monitoring Module Market?

The optical performance-monitoring module market's growth is anticipated to be fueled by the expanding adoption of cloud computing. This pertains to a convenient model that provides on-demand network access to shared, adaptable computing resources. These resources are designed for quick deployment and need minimal managerial effort. The rise of cloud computing is attributed to digital transformation endeavors, with more organizations transitioning their IT infrastructure to the cloud to maximize scalability, decrease expenses and optimize operational efficiency. Importantly, cloud computing aids the growth of optical performance-monitoring modules. Businesses transitioning to distributed cloud structures need these modules to supervise and enhance high-speed optical fiber links that guarantee dependable data transmission between cloud servers and data centres. As reported by Eurostat, a governmental body based in Luxembourg, in December 2023, the use of cloud computing services, such as online software, computing power, or storage, in EU enterprises stood at 45.2%. This denotes a 4.2 percentage point rise from 2021. Consequently, the surge in cloud computing usage is boosting the development of the optical performance-monitoring module market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Optical Performance-Monitoring Module Market?

Major players in the Optical Performance-Monitoring Module Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Arista Networks Inc.

• Keysight Technologies Inc.

• Ciena Corporation

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation

• II-VI Incorporated

• Lumentum Holdings Inc.

• Jenoptik AG

• ADTRAN Holdings Inc.

• Viavi Solutions Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Optical Performance-Monitoring Module Market?

Leading firms in the optical performance-monitoring module market are concentrating on the creation of novel solutions like ultrahigh-resolution spectral scanning. This method enhances network monitoring precision and promotes higher data transmission speeds. Ultrahigh-resolution spectral scanning enables precise analysis of each frequency component of an optical signal, which aids in monitoring signal quality, optimizing efficiency and sustaining high-speed, long-distance transmission reliably. In September 2022, Coherent Corp., a semiconductor and optical communications technology firm based in the US, introduced their ultrahigh-resolution optical channel monitor (UHR-OCM) designed to monitor performance in optical transport systems transferring data at up to 800G and beyond. The module utilizes advanced coherent receiver and tunable laser technology to deliver refined spectral scans, polarization-specific spectral content, and accurate optical signal-to-noise ratio (OSNR) measurements. This allows for real-time network optimization and reliable high-speed, long-distance transmission. The UHR-OCM is strategically designed to support future transport systems, like reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers (ROADMs), by providing the tuning precision needed to handle densely bundled multicarrier super-channels. Its compact size allows for easy incorporation into contemporary node-on-a-blade platforms, making it a prime choice for service providers seeking to expand network capacity while retaining peak performance.

How Is The Optical Performance-Monitoring Module Market Segmented?

The optical performance-monitoring module market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Network Type: Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM), Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) Or Synchronous Digital Hierarchy (SDH), Optical Transport Network (OTN), Other Network Types

3) By Application: Optical Network Monitoring, Data Center Monitoring, Telecommunication, Enterprise Networks, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Telecom Operators, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Optical Sensors, Processing Units, Transceiver Modules, Signal Conditioning Modules

2) By Software: Monitoring Software, Analytics Software, Fault Detection Software, Network Management Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Optical Performance-Monitoring Module Market?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for optical performance-monitoring modules. The region anticipated to exhibit the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. This report encompasses a global market analysis, including regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

