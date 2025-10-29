Port Digital Queuing Platform Market Size Worth $1.57 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by TBRC

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Port Digital Queuing Platform Market Worth?

The market size for digital queuing platforms at ports has seen a rapid expansion in the past years. The market, which was valued at $0.75 billion in 2024, is expected to reach $0.87 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. Factors such as escalating congestion at worldwide ports, growing delays caused by manual queue management, increased container traffic due to the growth of global trade, surging demand for transparency in port operations, and the need to efficiently manage truck flow at port terminals have contributed to the historical growth.

The market size of the port digital queuing platform is projected to expand quickly over the ensuing years, ballooning to $1.58 billion by 2029 with a 15.9% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This anticipated growth during the forecast period is due to the increasing adoption of intelligent port technology, the escalating requirement for instantaneous scheduling and coordination, the mounting pressure to minimize carbon emissions from stationary trucks, the enlargement of investment in digital infrastructures by port officials, and a growing emphasis on automating port gate functions. Foreseen trends within the forecast period incorporate advancements in AI-powered queue and traffic prediction software, progressive integration of queue systems with terminal operating systems, the introduction of cloud-based queue management platforms, innovation in mobile driver communication tools, and progression in the use of digital twin applications in port traffic regulation.

What Are The Factors Driving The Port Digital Queuing Platform Market?

The escalating volumes of cargo and passengers are predicted to catalyze the expansion of the port digital queuing platform market in the future. This growth in cargo and passenger volumes can be attributed to rising global commerce and travel demand, which intensifies the transit of goods and individuals via ports to facilitate economic activities and tourism. Port digital queuing platforms enhance the administration of ramping cargo and passenger volumes by organizing the transit of goods and people, diminishing wait durations and improving overall operational productivity within terminals. For instance, data provided by the Welsh Government (Llywodraeth Cymru), the devolved government of Wales in the UK, in November 2024 informed that 455,000 lorries and unaccompanied trailers passed to and from Ireland through Welsh ports in 2023. This indicates a 5.9% rise compared to 2022, and also, seafaring passenger traffic in 2023 saw an increment of 5.5% compared to the year before. Hence, these escalating charges of cargo and passenger volumes are fostering the expansion of the port digital queuing platform market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Port Digital Queuing Platform Market?

Major players in the Port Digital Queuing Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• DP World Limited

• Wipro Limited

• PSA International Pte Ltd

• Wärtsilä Corporation

• APM Terminals B.V.

• Infor Inc.

• PortLink Global Inc.

• DAKOSY Datenkommunikationssysteme GmbH

• CNS Ltd

• Port of Antwerp-Bruges NV/SA

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Port Digital Queuing Platform Market In The Globe?

Leading firms in the port digital queuing platform market are prioritizing technological innovations, specifically the creation of cloud-based queue management platforms that improve scalability, accessibility, and real-time consumer flow optimization. These cloud-based systems offer centralized management, distance-based deployment, and smooth alignment with digital customer interaction points, making them ideal for intricate and constantly changing settings like ports. For example, Qmatic, a systems software company from Sweden, introduced the Qmatic Experience Cloud in June 2022. This is a cloud-based platform engineered for real-time virtual queueing, appointment setting, and analysis driven by data through a scalable and secure framework. This advancement provides an advantage to port authorities and terminal operators by lowering IT complexity and operational divisions while boosting customer satisfaction at physical and digital service points. The primary purpose of this solution is to aid decentralized, high-traffic locations like ports by efficiently managing passenger and goods flow using intelligent journey management.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Port Digital Queuing Platform Market Share?

The port digital queuing platform market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Passenger Management, Cargo Management, Vehicle Management, Ticketing, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Commercial Ports, Passenger Ports, Container Terminals, Other End-Users

Subsegment:

1) By Software: Queue Management Software, Mobile Application, Web-Based Platform, Analytics And Reporting Tools, Integration And API Solutions

2) By Hardware: Self-Service Kiosks, Digital Signage Displays, Ticket Dispensers, Network And Communication Devices, Sensors And Cameras

3) By Services: Installation And Deployment, System Integration, Training And Support, Managed Services, Maintenance And Upgrades

What Are The Regional Trends In The Port Digital Queuing Platform Market?

In the Port Digital Queuing Platform Global Market Report 2025, North America held the largest market share in 2024. The forecasted period anticipates the Asia-Pacific region as the quickest to grow. The report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

