Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-Over-Fabrics switch Industry Analysis Report 2025: Key Trends, and Forecast Insights

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-Over-Fabrics switch Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size of the non-volatile memory express (NVMe)-over-fabrics switch has seen tremendous expansion in recent times. Projected to swell from $1.24 billion in 2024 to $1.59 billion by 2025, it will experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.1%. This significant expansion during the historic phase is due to factors such as the increased acceptance of data centers, escalating demand for high-speed storage access, the rise in cloud computing workloads, growth of enterprise IT infrastructure, and a surge in the need for low-latency storage solutions.

Expectations are high for significant growth in the non-volatile memory express (NVMe)-over-fabrics switch market in the upcoming years, with projected market size reaching $4.24 billion by 2029, translating to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. Factors contributing to this market expansion during the prediction period include soaring demand for AI and machine learning operations, increasing uptake of edge computing, rising investments in storage virtualization in businesses, enhanced demand for a scalable storage infrastructure, and growing trends of adopting hybrid and multi-cloud models. Key trends set to define the forecast period include fruitious advancements in fabric switch technology, pioneering innovations in low-latency networking, strides in storage virtualization technology, extensive research and developments in high-performance storage protocols, and improved interoperations and standardization.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-Over-Fabrics switch Market?

The growth of the non-volatile memory express (NVMe)-over-fabrics switch market is anticipated to be driven by the rising uptake of cloud-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions, which are software or services hosted on remote servers and accessible via internet, allow users to store data, run applications, and engage in collaboration without dependent on local hardware. Businesses are progressively adopting cloud-based solutions as they allow for easy scaling of operations and management of expanding workloads without requiring any substantial investment in physical servers or IT infrastructure, offering both adaptability and cost efficiency. In the realm of cloud computing, an NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) switch provides ultra-rapid, low-latency access to shared NVMe storage, guaranteeing a scalable, efficient, and interoperable infrastructure for demanding workloads. For example, Eurostat, a statistical office of the European Union based in Luxembourg, reported in December 2023 that 45.2% of EU enterprises utilized cloud computing services in 2023, representing a 4.2 percentage point increase from 2021. Consequently, the non-volatile memory express (NVMe)-over-fabrics switch market is expanding due to the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-Over-Fabrics switch Market?

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-Over-Fabrics switch Sector?

Leading businesses in the non-volatile memory express (NVMe)-over-fabrics switch industry are prioritizing the development of innovative solutions such as enterprise-grade, container-native storage software. This software improves data throughput, minimizes latency, and strengthens scalability in intricate data center environments. Large organizations find this robust storage solution helpful as it offers high performance, dependability, and is scalable while simultaneously supporting containerized applications and cloud-native environments. DataCore, a US-based firm specializing in software-defined storage, recently launched Bolt in May 2022, an enterprise-grade, container-native storage software tailored specifically for Kubernetes environments. Bolt uses NVMe-over-Fabrics/TCP technology to deliver speedy, low-latency, and high-performance lasting block storage for applications that store state data running on Kubernetes clusters in both cloud and onsite settings. Open-source OpenEBS technology, obtained from MayaData, forms the basis of Bolt, offering a composable, disaggregated storage structure that expedites traditional storage systems' complications and delays. Bolt embeds storage management right into Kubernetes, thus enhancing DevOps CI/CD pipelines by automating the provisioning, copying, and scaling of storage alongside dynamic container workloads.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-Over-Fabrics switch Market Growth

The non-volatile memory express (NVMe) over fabrics switch market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Fabric Type: Ethernet, Fiber Channel, InfiniBand, Other Fabric Types

3) By Application: Data Centers, Enterprise Storage, Cloud Service Providers, High-Performance Computing, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Information Technology And Telecommunications, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Government, Media And Entertainment, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Switch Module, Controller Card, Interface Adapter, Network Processor

2) By Software: Management Software, Monitoring Software, Security Software, Configuration Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services, Training Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Non-Volatile Memory Express (NVMe)-Over-Fabrics switch Market By 2025?

In the non-volatile memory express (NVMe)-over-fabrics switch market, North America held the largest share in 2024, according to the Global Market Report 2025. The report covers various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, in addition to North America.

