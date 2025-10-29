The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Maritime ETS Compliance Platform Market Outlook 2025–2029: Global Trends, Regional Insights & Size Analysis

It will grow to $0.70 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The market size for the maritime emission trading system (ETS) compliance platform has experienced a swift expansion in the last few years. It is projected to expand from $0.37 billion in 2024 to $0.42 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9%. The historic growth owes its success to a surge in regulatory pressure on emissions, increased consciousness about climate change, rising volumes of international trade, higher levels of digitalization and a surge in government incentives aimed at promoting low-emission operations.

In the coming years, the maritime emission trading system (ETS) compliance platform market is set to experience swift expansion, with an estimated value of $0.70 billion by 2029, which equals a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6%. This progression during the forecast period can be credited to the escalating adoption of alternative fuels, heightened focus on environmental sustainability, the compelling need for real-time carbon reporting, increased inclination towards cloud-based solutions, and booming international trade volumes. Foreseen trends during this period involve growth in AI-driven emissions monitoring, the incorporation of cloud-based compliance systems, technological progress in predictive analytics for maritime emissions, advancements in IoT-empowered fuel tracking, and progress in blockchain-based regulatory reporting.

Download a free sample of the maritime emission trading system (ets) compliance platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=28706&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform Market?

The maritime emission trading system (ETS) compliance platform market is predicted to accelerate due to the augmenting financing in the eco-friendly shipping framework. Green shipping infrastructure investments imply the funds allocated towards the deployment of sustainable techniques, vessels, and ports that curtail emissions and boost energy efficiency in the marine transport business. This move toward green shipping is largely driven by stricter environmental regulations that necessitate the shipping sector to utilise more efficient and cleaner technologies. These investments not only cut down the emissions produced by the vessels but also trim down the compliance spending and assist in precise carbon performance reporting, thus aiding the maritime ETS compliance platforms. For instance, in September 2025, the Department for Transport, a UK government body, is slated to disclose funding on the inaugural day of London International Shipping Week. The funding which consists of private investments amounting to $939.38 million (£700 million) targeted towards significant UK ports and industry leaders, in conjunction with public investment of $601.25 (£448 million) intended to reduce emissions from UK shipping. As a result, the upsurge in financing towards green shipping infrastructure is contributing significantly to the expansion of the Maritime emission trading system (ETS) compliance platform market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform Market?

Major players in the Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Kongsberg Maritime AS

• DNV AS

• RINA S.p.A.

• Blueflow Energy Management AB

• Clarkson PLC

• StormGeo AS

• Synergy Marine Pte. Ltd.

• OneOcean Group Limited

• KPI OceanConnect

• Windward Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform Industry?

Key players in the maritime emission trading system (ETS) compliance platform market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge solutions, like AI-enabled emission trading system (ETS) compliance applications, which elevate compliance levels, streamline emission management and boost operational performance. These AI-driven ETS compliance applications are software that utilizes artificial intelligence to scrutinize, evaluate and maximize ship emissions in accordance with regulations. For example, Bearing AI, an American artificial intelligence solution provider in the maritime sector, released an improved version of its Fleet Deployment Optimizer (FDO) in March 2024. This utility aids shipping firms in complying with the European Union emission trading system (EU ETS) by providing an AI-generated prediction and emulation of a ship’s EU ETS duties. It estimates the necessary EU Allowances (EUAs) for particular journeys or the ship's deployment for the remainder of the year. It permits users to input ship schedules and obtain immediate assessments of emission costs. In addition, it simulates alternative deployment scenarios for economically and environmentally sound planning and exhibits real-time EUA predictions along with emissions data and the ship's Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform Market Growth

The maritime emission trading system (ETS) compliance platform market covered in this report is segmented as

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Vessel Type: Container Ships, Bulk Carriers, Tankers, Passenger Ships, Other Vessel Types

3) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

4) By End-User: Shipping Companies, Port Operators, Regulatory Authorities, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Cloud Based, On Premises, Artificial Intelligence Enabled, Analytics And Reporting

2) By Services: Consulting, Implementation, Support And Maintenance, Training

View the full maritime emission trading system (ets) compliance platform market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maritime-emission-trading-system-ets-compliance-platform-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform Market By 2025?

In 2024, Europe led the global market for the Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform as the largest region. The forecast for growth in this region remains positive. The market report for 2025 encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Maritime Emission Trading System (ETS) Compliance Platform Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Maritime Safety System Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maritime-safety-system-global-market-report

Maritime Security Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maritime-security-global-market-report

Regulatory Compliance Management Software Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/regulatory-compliance-management-software-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.