UnitedLex Partners with RWS to Expand Patent Renewal and IP Managed Services

Alliance addresses rising client demand for specialized IP maintenance services, combining RWS’s innovative expertise with UnitedLex’s operational excellence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UnitedLex, a leading technology-enabled legal services company specializing in intellectual property, litigation support, and legal operations, today announced a strategic partnership with RWS, a global leader in content and technology solutions, to deliver enhanced patent renewal and IP managed services to clients worldwide.This collaboration gives RWS clients immediate access to UnitedLex’s comprehensive suite of IP managed services, including docketing, paralegal support, and trademark management. In addition, UnitedLex will leverage RWS’s best-in-class annuity and patent renewal capabilities, enabling it to meet growing client demand for specialized IP maintenance services. This will create a seamless, end-to-end ecosystem for managing and maintaining global IP portfolios.“Client demand for specialized IP maintenance services has accelerated as companies look to manage renewals without incurring the costs of traditional legal counsel,” said Steve Schley, Chief Revenue Officer at UnitedLex. “Partnering with RWS allows us to expand our IP capabilities immediately, provide greater continuity of care to clients, and strengthen our position as a trusted partner for complex IP operations, all without the need for new infrastructure investments.”Brian King, Vice President of Client Relations at RWS, added, “RWS’s partnership with UnitedLex ensures that clients receive comprehensive support across the entire IP lifecycle. Together, we’re helping organizations protect innovation, reduce administrative complexity, and focus their resources on creating value and growth.”By combining their complementary strengths, UnitedLex and RWS are setting a new standard for how legal services are delivered. The partnership enables both companies to respond more effectively to client needs, scale rapidly in a competitive market, and provide the operational and technological depth global enterprises require to safeguard innovation. Together, they are redefining efficiency, accessibility, and value across the IP management lifecycle.About UnitedLexUnitedLex is a leading business partner for legal, delivering services that drive value and growth for corporate legal departments and law firms in intellectual property, litigation, legal operations, and other complex matters. Founded in 2006, UnitedLex co-creates solutions that mitigate risk, optimize investment, and transform the legal function into a strategic business enabler. The company’s team of 3,000+ legal and business professionals, data analysts, technologists, and engineers support clients from operational centers worldwide.About RWSRWS is a content solutions company powered by technology and human expertise. Its proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents, and expert teams help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence. More than 80 of the world’s top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions, and shape brand experiences. With 60+ locations across five continents, RWS has been innovating since 1958.Press Inquiries

