1,600± Acres with 5± Miles of River Frontage in Central Virginia to Hit the Auction Block November 3

Nicholls Auction Marketing announces a rare opportunity to acquire one of Louisa County’s largest contiguous land offerings w/farmland, riverfront & forests.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In one of the largest and most significant land auctions ever held in Louisa County Virginia, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group will offer 1,600± acres of premier Central Virginia land on Monday, November 3, 2025. The property—featuring 5± miles of South Anna River frontage , crop and timberland, grain storage and outbuildings—will be offered in 15 tracts and unlimited combinations ranging from 3± to 1,600± acres according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own an extraordinary piece of Central Virginia,” said Nicholls. “Its combination of productive farmland, river frontage, and location—just 30 miles from Charlottesville and Richmond—makes it ideal for agricultural, recreational, or investment use. Tracts of this size and diversity are seldom available.”"Located only six miles from I-64, the property features extensive road frontage along Ambler Road and Shannon Hill Road and includes open cropland, forest and woodland acreage, grain and drying systems, two homes, and multiple large workshops and storage facilities," said Tony Wilson, auction coordinator.“This property checks every box—from agriculture and forestry to recreation and development potential,” said Wilson. “It’s an exceptional opportunity for farmers, investors, families, and developers alike.”________________________________________Auction Details• Date: Monday, November 3, 2025• Time: 1:30 PM (Eastern)• Property Address: 940 Ambler Rd., Louisa, VA 23093• Auction Location: Off-site at Best Western Plus Crossroads Inn & Suites,135 Wood Ridge Terrace, Zion Crossroads, VA 22942Live real-time online simulcast bidding will also be available.________________________________________Property Highlights• 5± miles of South Anna River frontage• Frontage on Ambler Rd. and Shannon Hill Rd.• Productive agricultural and cropland tracts• Grain storage and drying facilities• 50' x 80' workshop and 70' x 140' equipment building• Two homes:o 4 BR / 1.5 BA farmhouseo 3 BR / 2 BA double wide• Wooded and forest acreage, open fields, homesites, and drain field sites• Recreational and family compound potential• Convenient central location between Charlottesville and Richmond________________________________________Potential Uses• Production agriculture and farming• Timber and forestry• Recreation – hunting, fishing, camping, and wildlife management• Residential or development potential• Family compounds or investment holdings________________________________________For complete parcel details, bidding information, and property tours, visit www.nichollsauction.com or contact Tony Wilson at (540) 748-1359.“The auction is open to the public, and brokers are welcome with pre-registration,” added Wilson.________________________________________About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Founded in 1968 and headquartered in Fredericksburg, Virginia, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. is a nationally recognized leader in the accelerated sale of real estate via the auction method. The firm’s award-winning team of world and state champion auctioneers and marketing professionals has successfully marketed and sold thousands of properties across the Mid-Atlantic, combining over 200 years of experience and a proven record of results. For more information, visit www.nichollsauction.com or call (540) 898-0971.

