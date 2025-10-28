Miraki Jewels Launches 'Purchase with Purpose' Initiative, Redefining Luxury Through Giving

Purchase With Purchase

Miraki Jewels, the ethical fine jewelry house, is proud to announce the expansion of its community-driven mission with the “Purchase with Purpose” initiative.

We have always believed that beauty and kindness go hand in hand...” — Bhumi Khimavat, Founder of Miraki Jewels

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Miraki Jewels , the ethical fine jewelry house known for its timeless designs and conscious craftsmanship , is proud to announce the expansion of its community-driven mission with the “Purchase with Purpose” initiative.At Miraki Jewels, fine jewelry has always been about more than adornment. It has always been about meaning. Every ring, bracelet, or necklace marks a moment of joy, a milestone, or a celebration. Now, with Purchase with Purpose, each piece also becomes a gesture of generosity, allowing every customer to uplift others with every purchase.Through this initiative, a portion of proceeds from every sale is donated to charity, with one important difference: customers choose the cause most meaningful to them at checkout. Whether it is planting trees or supporting children’s education, Miraki customers become part of a greater circle of kindness.“We have always believed that beauty and kindness go hand in hand,” said Bhumi Khimavat, Founder of Miraki Jewels. “When someone chooses a piece of jewelry to celebrate themselves, they are also helping spark hope and healing for someone else. That is the heart of Miraki, jewelry with a soul.”This philosophy reflects the company’s broader mission: to make fine jewelry accessible not only for life’s milestones but also for everyday expressions of joy. Miraki Jewels sees jewelry as a daily reminder of self worth and celebration, and now, as a daily reminder of compassion as well.By creating a cycle of giving, where self celebration directly contributes to community impact, Miraki Jewels is reimagining what luxury means in the modern world. Customers do not simply wear Miraki designs, they carry forward a story of shared generosity.“We want our community to feel connected to something larger than themselves,” added Bhumi Khimavat. “A necklace is not just a necklace. It can be a step toward reforestation or an investment in a child’s future. That is the legacy we want our jewelry to hold.”The Purchase with Purpose initiative is now live across all Miraki Jewels collections , available at www.mirakijewels.com/en Elegance with Purpose. Always.About Miraki JewelsMiraki Jewels is a fine jewelry house dedicated to ethical craftsmanship, timeless design, and community impact. With responsibly sourced materials and sustainable practices, Miraki creates jewelry that celebrates heritage, reinvention, and self-expression. Every Miraki piece is not only a statement of beauty but a contribution to a greater cycle of kindness.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.