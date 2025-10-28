Submit Release
2025 Cybersecurity Year in Review, Part Two: Mitigating Third-Party Risk, Ensuring Clinical Continuity and Addressing AI Risk

In part two of a recent blog, AHA National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk John Riggi and AHA Deputy National Advisor for Cybersecurity and Risk Scott Gee highlight three trends that shaped 2025’s health care cybersecurity risk landscape, focusing on third-party cyber risk, clinical continuity versus business continuity, and the dual role of artificial intelligence as a powerful tool and potential threat. READ MORE 

