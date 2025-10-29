LovedPack Introduces Whole Care: Luxury for Every Dog, Purpose in Every Bottle

LovedPack Launch at PetCon 2025

LovedPack debuts Whole Care, a luxury dog grooming line blending clean science, soulful design, and a mission to uplift resuce dogs.

Dogs love us without conditions. They trust us, rely on us, and give us everything they have. Whole Care is about giving that love back — creating products that truly comfort, protect, and honor them.” — Elbano P.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LovedPack , a purpose driven grooming brand founded by creative partners Elbano P. and James J., is redefining what luxury means in pet care. The founders behind the movement believe dogs are not just pets, they are family.Built on love, clean science, and purpose, LovedPack introduced a first of its kind approach called Whole Care, a philosophy that treats a dog’s skin and fur with the same depth and intention as luxury human care.Their debut line, The Ritual Shampoo and Conditioner, blends science and soul to care for dogs the way they deserve — from skin to spirit. Each formula features premium ingredients such as coconut cleansers, squalane, argan oil, and aloe vera to hydrate, soothe, and protect even the most sensitive skin, restoring balance while leaving a soft, lasting scent of freshness and comfort.LovedPack leaves out the bad stuff too. There is no soap, no sulfates, no parabens, no salt, and no unnecessary fillers, only clean ingredients that nourish and protect the skin barrier.At the heart of LovedPack is a simple idea: real luxury begins with love.FROM PRODUCT TO PURPOSEThrough its Wash for a Wash mission, every purchase donates washes to rescue and shelter dogs through the LovedPack Movement, the brand’s nonprofit initiative dedicated to restoring dignity and care to dogs in need.“LovedPack was born from gratitude,” said Elbano P., Co-Founder and Product Creator. “Dogs love us without conditions. They trust us, rely on us, and give us everything they have. Whole Care is about giving that love back — creating products that truly comfort, protect, and honor them.”“Every bottle tells a story of care,” said James J., Co-Founder. “We are building a company that honors dogs as family, uplifts rescue communities, and proves that purpose and luxury can belong together.”EARLY RECEPTIONAfter debuting at PetCon LA 2025 , LovedPack quickly caught the attention of leading dog influencers, groomers, and boutique retailers drawn to its elevated aesthetic, heartfelt message, and Whole Care philosophy that blends skincare science and soulful design.Creators and pet parents who experienced LovedPack firsthand shared glowing feedback. One described the shampoo as “smelling so good,” while another said the scent was “perfect,” adding that it is “definitely our new go to.” Others highlighted that their dogs were “so soft and fluffy,” “smelled amazing,” and that the gentle, clean formula free from harsh sulfates and irritants “helped stop the itching.”THE LOVEDPACK MOVEMENTEven before launch, the founders personally committed to donating five thousand rescue dog washes by the end of 2025. Shortly after PetCon, more than thirty dogs were rescued from a hoarding situation in Los Angeles, and some of their first real baths came from LovedPack products donated through the Movement.Watch the story: [ Rescue Dog Wash Reel PRESS SAMPLES AND MEDIA KITSMembers of the press, retailers, and content creators are warmly invited to request a complimentary LovedPack PR Kit, including The Ritual Shampoo and Conditioner set.Requests can be sent to press@lovedpack.com.AVAILABILITYLovedPack’s Ritual Shampoo and Conditioner are available exclusively at www.LovedPack.com Every bottle supports the Wash for a Wash Movement and helps a rescue dog receive the same care and love.ABOUT LOVEDPACKLovedPack is reimagining dog grooming through Whole Care, a luxury level approach that treats skin and fur with equal intention. Founded by Elbano P. and James J., LovedPack combines clean science, emotional design, and purpose driven impact. Every bottle sold funds a Wash for Wash for rescue dogs, bringing love full circle from home to shelter.Website: www.LovedPack.com Instagram: @LovedPackPress Contact: press@lovedpack.com

