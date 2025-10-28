Submit Release
Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati Releases 'Walk By Faith,' a Soul-Lifting Gospel Album of Hope

New Album “Walk By Faith” by Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati Is Out Now #WalkByFaith #Gospel #PraiseAndWorship

When I can’t see the whole road, God’s word lights the next step. May these songs give you courage to keep moving—one faithful step at a time.”
— Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati
BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent UK-Zambian gospel artist Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati unveils her new album, Walk By Faith—a heartfelt collection about trusting God step by step, especially when the path isn’t clear. Blending praise & worship, reflective soul ballads, and subtle Afro-gospel rhythms, the project is anchored in Scripture (2 Corinthians 5:7; Psalm 23; Isaiah 43) and crafted to meet listeners in morning devotion, midnight courage, and the quiet spaces in between.

From whispered prayers to bold declarations, Walk By Faith explores surrender, resilience, and everyday miracles. Lyrically intimate yet instantly singable, the album carries Mirriam’s signature message: God is always there, no matter the season. As executive producer, Mirriam shaped the songwriting, arrangements, and visuals to remain authentic and Spirit-led.

“As an artist and a believer, I wanted these songs to serve as a companion for anyone navigating uncertainty,” says Mirriam. “When we can’t see the whole road, we can still take the next faithful step.”

Walk By Faith follows Mirriam’s growing catalog of worship releases and community initiatives under the BGSM umbrella. Her influences—Don Moen, Zach Williams, Linda Randle, and CeCe Winans—shine through in warm harmonies, spacious arrangements, and congregational hooks designed for both personal reflection and corporate praise.

Listeners can learn more on the official website, stream via her Spotify artist page, and follow ongoing updates across her socials. For interviews, playlisting, faith events, and media features, use the contact details below.

About Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati
Mirriam is a gospel artist, songwriter, author, and executive producer whose music blends praise & worship, soul, and Afro-gospel. A minister at heart and creative entrepreneur by calling, she champions hope through music, books, and community work.

Call to Action
Experience Walk By Faith today—share it with a friend who needs courage for the next step.

Surrender Now

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Human Rights, Music Industry, Religion, Telecommunications


