Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati Releases 'Walk By Faith,' a Soul-Lifting Gospel Album of Hope
New Album “Walk By Faith” by Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati Is Out Now #WalkByFaith #Gospel #PraiseAndWorship
From whispered prayers to bold declarations, Walk By Faith explores surrender, resilience, and everyday miracles. Lyrically intimate yet instantly singable, the album carries Mirriam’s signature message: God is always there, no matter the season. As executive producer, Mirriam shaped the songwriting, arrangements, and visuals to remain authentic and Spirit-led.
“As an artist and a believer, I wanted these songs to serve as a companion for anyone navigating uncertainty,” says Mirriam. “When we can’t see the whole road, we can still take the next faithful step.”
Walk By Faith follows Mirriam’s growing catalog of worship releases and community initiatives under the BGSM umbrella. Her influences—Don Moen, Zach Williams, Linda Randle, and CeCe Winans—shine through in warm harmonies, spacious arrangements, and congregational hooks designed for both personal reflection and corporate praise.
Listeners can learn more on the official website, stream via her Spotify artist page, and follow ongoing updates across her socials. For interviews, playlisting, faith events, and media features, use the contact details below.
About Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati
Mirriam is a gospel artist, songwriter, author, and executive producer whose music blends praise & worship, soul, and Afro-gospel. A minister at heart and creative entrepreneur by calling, she champions hope through music, books, and community work.
Call to Action
Experience Walk By Faith today—share it with a friend who needs courage for the next step.
(Anchor text phrases included below appear verbatim in this release so they can be linked.)
Learn more on the official website.
Stream the album from the Spotify artist page.
Keyword Anchor Text Links (must appear verbatim in body)
Keyword #1: official website
URL: https://www.mirriamkmusondasalati.com
Keyword #2: Spotify artist page
URL: https://open.spotify.com/artist/0l49u8QX0Gt6wrF8o2S18S
Keyword #3: YouTube channel
URL: https://www.youtube.com/@mirriamkmusondasalati
Contact Information (public)
Full Name: Mirriam K. Musonda-Salati
Organization Name: MKMS Records / BGSM
Phone: +44 7883 837773 (Show as a link)
Email Address: mimssalati@yahoo.co.uk
(Show as a link)
LinkedIn Page URL: (optional)
Bluesky URL: (optional)
Instagram URL: https://www.instagram.com/mirriamkmusondasalati/
Facebook Page URL: https://www.facebook.com/MirriamDKMusondasalati
YouTube URL: https://www.youtube.com/@mirriamkmusondasalati
TikTok URL: https://tiktok.com/mimmiemusondasalati
X Page URL: https://twitter.com/Mirriamkmsalati
Other Social Media URL: https://www.soundon.global/bio/mirriamkmusondasalat
Mirriam D K Musonda-salati
MKMS Records (Mirriam K Musonda-Salati)
+44 7883 827773
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X
Surrender Now
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.