Happy Even After Will Be Hosting An Informational Booth at the 2025 Big Connect Expo

Hamden, Connecticut – The legal team with Happy Even After is pleased to announce its appearance at the 2025 Big Connect Expo: Age of Acceleration! The Big Connect Expo is a one day event taking place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale. Doors open at 8:00 AM ET, with seminars beginning at 9:30 AM ET.

Attendees have the opportunity to attend seminars like the Woman’s Power Panel: Motivation, Movement, & Momentum, as well as Recognizing and Responding: Mental Health Awareness in the Workplace. All of the seminars at the Big Connect Expo are designed to help small businesses maximize their potential and better meet the needs of their clients.

The expo prides itself on giving small business owners and entrepreneurs the opportunity to “step away from the scene and into real opportunity” while exploring business in an era of collaboration and transformation.

The chance to make face-to-face connections with fellow entrepreneurs allows business owners to network and hone their outreach strategies, ensuring that they remain competitive in the ever-changing marketplace.

Registration, which includes access to the main exhibit hall and Big Connect Expo seminars, is free and simple. Attendees may also register for the affiliated 9th Annual Nonprofit Stars Align Awards Breakfast and the 2025 Big Taste.

The team with Happy Even After looks forward to hosting a booth on the exhibition floor alongside a suite of other exhibiting companies. The firm will be sharing its understanding of the modern legal marketplace with industry peers and learning about upcoming developments in the worlds of law and entrepreneurship.

Join other up-and-coming businesses like Happy Even After at the 2025 Big Connect today!

The Happy Even After team understands that families undergoing divorce are going through one of the most challenging ordeals they’ll face in their lifetime. That’s why the firm wants to make sure that today’s divorcees have the opportunity to work with tried-and-tested divorce lawyers. Happy Even After puts people in touch with experienced Connecticut divorce lawyers who can tackle individual cases with compassion and care. The firm has supported thousands of clients on their journey to independent life and believes that divorce can be beautiful when all parties have the right support. Anyone in need of legal guidance ahead of upcoming divorce proceedings can contact Happy Even After for a case consultation.

Happy Even After

2531 Whitney Avenue Hamden, CT 06518

203-288-7800

julia@happyevenafter.com

https://www.familylawyerct.com/

Press Contact : Julia Mindek, Social Media and Marketing Coordinator

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.