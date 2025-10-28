Cartwheel and symplr Partner to Automate Billing and Unlock Efficiency for Healthcare Staffing Firms

Adding advanced invoicing, collections, and reconciliation into the CTM ecosystem elevates both agency and client workflows, enhancing the overall value we’re committed to delivering to our customers.” — Manny Gagliardi, VP of Contingent Talent Management at symplr

DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cartwheel , the leading accounts receivable automation platform for staffing agencies, today announced a new integration with symplr , a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software. The integration connects Cartwheel’s advanced invoicing, collections, and reconciliation capabilities with the symplr Contingent Talent Management (CTM) ecosystem, delivering significant efficiency gains for healthcare staffing agencies.The partnership addresses common back-office bottlenecks by extending automation across the entire staffing lifecycle, from sourcing candidates to closing the books. By combining Cartwheel and symplr CTM, mutual customers can now automate end-to-end billing workflows, creating and sending invoices directly from CTM orders. This unified workflow includes automated reminders and a secure, two-click digital payment portal–accelerating collections and improving cash flow.This integration provides staffing agencies with real-time cash application, automated reconciliation, and client-facing dashboards that streamline approvals and reduce back-and-forth. These features offer greater transparency and self-service options, reducing the support burden for agency teams and enhancing client satisfaction. The result is a scalable solution that minimizes manual errors and allows accounting teams to focus on higher-value activities.“symplr CTM is a clear leader in healthcare workforce technology, and this partnership opens the door for agencies to transform their financial operations,” said Mani Themadathil, CEO and Founder of Cartwheel. “We’re proud to bring Cartwheel’s automation to the CTM ecosystem and help agencies turn complexity into cash flow.”"Cartwheel Accounts Receivable Automation aligns perfectly with our mission to streamline healthcare staffing operations," said Manny Gagliardi, VP of Contingent Talent Management at symplr. "Adding advanced invoicing, collections, and reconciliation into the CTM ecosystem elevates both agency and client workflows, enhancing the overall value we’re committed to delivering to our customers."The Cartwheel and symplr CTM integration is now available to all CTM customers. To learn more, visit www.cartwheel.io About CartwheelCartwheel is the leading accounts receivable automation platform built for staffing agencies, funding companies, and Employers of Record (EORs). It works seamlessly with existing systems to streamline invoicing, payment collection, reconciliation, and cash application without disrupting operations. With Cartwheel, staffing organizations can offer their clients a secure, self-service dashboard with real-time visibility into invoices, digital payment options, and access to historical insights. Cartwheel is SOC 2 compliant and built with enterprise-grade security, helping organizations reduce manual work, improve cash flow, and capture revenue more efficiently. Learn more at www.cartwheel.io About symplrsymplr is a leader in enterprise healthcare operations software and services. Trusted by leaders for more than 30 years, our solutions are found in 9 of 10 U.S. hospitals, where our cloud-based solutions drive better operations for better outcomes. Our provider data management, workforce management, compliance, quality and safety, and contract and supplier management solutions improve the efficiency and efficacy of healthcare operations. This enables caregivers to quickly handle administrative tasks, so they have more time to do what they do best: provide high-quality patient care. Learn how at www.symplr.com

