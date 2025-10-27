Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,540 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 430,689 in the last 365 days.

Vendor Selected for Independent Review of 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfire Season

CANADA, October 28 - Released on October 27, 2025

After a successful tendering process, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has secured MNP to perform an independent review of the 2025 wildfire season. The review will focus on the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's response, evaluation and recovery aspects.

"We are committed to ensuring Saskatchewan communities are safe and secure by taking meaningful actions to learn from this unprecedented wildfire season," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "MNP has extensive experience in conducting post-incident assessments and evaluations of a similar size and complexity - such as British Columbia and Alberta wildfires."

MNP's team includes specialists in trauma-informed practice and public and Indigenous engagement, ensuring that the assessment process is responsive to diverse needs and experiences of wildfire-affected individuals and communities.

Planning for the review is officially underway and it is anticipated that the review will be concluded prior to the 2026 wildfire season.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vendor Selected for Independent Review of 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfire Season

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more