Vendor Selected for Independent Review of 2025 Saskatchewan Wildfire Season

October 28

After a successful tendering process, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency has secured MNP to perform an independent review of the 2025 wildfire season. The review will focus on the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency's response, evaluation and recovery aspects.

"We are committed to ensuring Saskatchewan communities are safe and secure by taking meaningful actions to learn from this unprecedented wildfire season," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Tim McLeod said. "MNP has extensive experience in conducting post-incident assessments and evaluations of a similar size and complexity - such as British Columbia and Alberta wildfires."

MNP's team includes specialists in trauma-informed practice and public and Indigenous engagement, ensuring that the assessment process is responsive to diverse needs and experiences of wildfire-affected individuals and communities.

Planning for the review is officially underway and it is anticipated that the review will be concluded prior to the 2026 wildfire season.

