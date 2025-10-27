Military Hall of Fame achieves non-profit status

Pictured (L-R) Inductee Francis Marion, SCMVHOF Certified Business Program logo, and Inductee Maj. Gen. Jim Livingston.

The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame will hold press conference next month

COLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame (SCMVHOF) today announced its new 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, enabling the elite South Carolina military hall of fame to receive tax-exempt donations from donors who are also able to write-off contributions made to the organization.“South Carolina has always been proud of her sons and daughters who have served our state and nation in uniform,” said SCMVHOF executive director and inductee Jay Alverson. “And with this new non-profit status; businesses, organizations, and private citizens may now tangibly support the Hall of Fame and receive a tax benefit at the same time.”Alverson, a former U.S. Marine and retired U.S. Air Force (master sergeant) intelligence analyst, adds: “The S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame’s 501(c)(3) status allows us to expand our ‘certified business program’ which is designed so that South Carolinians will know which companies in the state actually, actively support veterans as opposed to those who simply say they support veterans in order to profit from them.”Through the the SCMVHOF’s Certified Business Program, sponsors may receive and display the Hall of Fame’s logo with an accompanying scroll emblazoned with the word, “CERTIFIED,” which is proof of financial support. [see logo image]“This is but one of the many benefits SCMVHOF offers its donors and supporters,” said Alverson.The SCMVHOF was established earlier this year under the directorship of Alverson, the former chair of the University of South Carolina (USC) Veterans Alumni Council. In his capacity as council chair, Alverson was largely responsible for the memorial plaques honoring USC military veterans killed-in-action during America’s wars. The plaques are displayed around the USC campus, most prominently at Williams-Brice Stadium.“The state has always looked for an opportunity to recognize and honor its military and its military heroes,” said retired U.S. Army Infantry Col. Kevin Shwedo, Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army Emeritus and the current executive director of the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles. “Now with this non-profit status, donors may tangibly support and recognize the accomplished military service of those distinguished South Carolinians who are both nominated and inducted into the hall of fame.”Shwedo is himself a SCMVHOF inductee and a member of the board which also includes Maj. Gen. (Ret.) William “Will” Grimsley, U.S. Army (Grimsley is the former Secretary of the S.C. Department of Veterans Affairs); Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kris A. Belanger, U.S. Army; Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott (the current two-star commander of the S.C. State Guard, Lott also serves as chair of the Fort Jackson-Palmetto State chapter of the Association of the United States Army); Col. (Ret.) W. Thomas Smith Jr., S.C. Military Dept. (Thomas Smith is also a formerly deployed U.S. Marine Infantry leader, a war correspondent, and a New York Times bestselling editor); Lt. Col. James E. Smith Jr., S.C. Army National Guard and former U.S. Army Reserve (James Smith is an attorney and former state representative); Lt. Col. (Ret.) Caroline Fermin, U.S. Marine Corps; Command Sgt. Major (Ret.) Lamont Christian, U.S. Army; and Sgt. 1st Class (Ret.) Tim Frisby, U.S. Army.Inductees into the SCMVOF must meet the hall’s exacting standards and criteria as stipulated in the hall’s bylaws for induction. Any potential inductee must first be nominated and pass a rigorous review board.Inductees include all Medal of Honor recipients from South Carolina – such as living recipients like Major General James E. Livingston, Sergeant Major Thomas Payne, and Corporal Kyle Carpenter – as well as historically significant military figures like Brig. Gen. Francis Marion, Brig. Gen. Thomas Sumter, Brig. Gen. Andrew Pickens, and Maj. Gen. William Moultrie.The SCMVOF will hold its first press conference, Friday, Nov. 14, 2025, at the Columbia Convention Center, which will serve as the permanent home of the hall of fame.– For more information about the S.C. Military Veterans Hall of Fame, sponsorship opportunities, or the forthcoming press conference, please contact Executive Director Jay Alverson at SCMVHOF@gmail.com.

