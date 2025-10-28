Outpacing the Competition: Smartstage Delivers for Formula 1 Las Vegas When Timing Matters Most

Small space, BIG vision - Smartstage designs and builds VIP lounge atop The Platinum Hotel in Las Vegas Levelling up any space for any event - Smartstage helps turn rooftop access into VIP viewing area for Formula One guests Experience without compromise - Smartstage delivers new VIP experience for Las Vegas F1 event atop Platinum Hotel on the Strip Formula 1 kicked off into high gear - Smartstage helps F1 guests experience a new level of VIP vistas

Smartstage’s manufacturing speed and on-site experience give production teams an edge in the most demanding environments.

By controlling all aspects of product design, transport logistics, and setup / breakdown here locally, we’re able to reliably deliver the precision staging Las Vegas demands.” — Todd Hucul, Rentals Manager at Smartstage

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix was more than a race... it was a test of logistics and high-load staging hardware. Smartstage met the challenge by supplying high-load-capacity race event platforms, ramps, and truss structures for multiple event zones along the Strip, all under aggressive deadlines.The company’s local inventory, rapid fabrication, and veteran crews enabled overnight builds to be assembled in even the most hard-to-reach areas, allowing VIP seating areas to be created atop the Platinum Hotel, overlooking the best views of the race - all at a time when precision and timing determined event success."In competitive builds, precision and turnaround speed define success,” said Todd Hucul, Rentals Manager at Smartstage. “Our advantage is control... manufacturing, logistics, and crew operations all managed by one team. By controlling all aspects of product design, transport logistics, and setup / breakdown here locally, we’re able to reliably deliver the precision staging Las Vegas demands.”Smartstage’s blend of manufacturing speed and real-world expertise has made it the go-to resource for major events requiring flawless coordination under short lead times. For more information on Smartstage’s high-performance staging services , visit https://www.smartstage.com/smartstage-helps-host-formula-1-in-las-vegas About Smartstage: Smartstage is a Las Vegas-based manufacturer and rental partner for portable modular stages, straight and curved box truss systems, ADA access ramps, revolving stages / vehicle turntables, and specialized or custom event hardware. For over five decades, Smartstage has defined reliability in live event staging through design, manufacturing, and on-site expertise trusted by global brands and local crews alike.

