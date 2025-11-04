LMK.today Launches Upgraded Price-Tracking Chrome Extension for Holiday Shoppers

LMK.today/extension scans product pages and immediately lets you know if there's an opportunity to save.

LMK.today's free extension instantly checks prices and sends real-time drop alerts to ensure shoppers get the best deals ahead of a pricier holiday season.

With inflation and high costs acting like the Grinch this season, LMK.today gives shoppers some holiday relief and confidence that they’re getting the best price on every gift under the tree.” — Scott Teger, Founder

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just in time for the holiday shopping season, LMK.today , a free online gift registry and price-tracking platform by openTEAM LLC, has launched its new Chrome extension to help shoppers save money instantly, even as inflation, tariffs, and rising fuel costs drive prices higher. The upgraded extension scans over a thousand retailers in real time, finding better prices, flagging sales, and ensuring users always know when they’re getting the best deal.Once installed, the LMK.today extension acts like a digital shopping sidekick. Whenever users browse a product online, it quietly checks other major retailers to see if the same item is available for less. The results appear instantly with no extra clicks or manual searching required. If a product later drops in price, LMK.today automatically sends a notification, ensuring shoppers never miss out on a discount.“The goal is simple,” said Scott Teger, founder of LMK.today. “Holiday shopping should be about giving, not worrying if you overpaid. The LMK.today extension gives everyone a deal-hunting superpower... it works in the background so you can shop smarter, save more, and feel good knowing you didn’t miss a lower price.”LMK.today doesn’t just track prices either. It provides price assurance. If you already found the lowest price, the extension tells you so, adding confidence to every checkout. If there’s a cheaper option elsewhere, you’ll know immediately. That combination of instant comparison and real-time alerts makes LMK.today one of the most powerful yet easy-to-use shopping assistants available this season.The platform connects with more than 1,000 top stores, including Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and hundreds of specialty retailers. Users can also turn any item into a wishlist entry, letting LMK.today watch prices over time and alert them when those items go on sale. It’s like having a personal deal tracker that never sleeps.Beyond price tracking, LMK.today doubles as a universal wishlist and gift registry. Shoppers can save products from any store and share a single list link with friends or family - ideal for holiday lists, weddings, baby showers, birthdays, or housewarmings. No more juggling separate registries or remembering which store had what. Everything lives in one clean, shareable dashboard that syncs seamlessly with the extension.LMK.today also offers privacy and control options for every list. Users can keep items hidden, allow group gifting, or enable “claimed” mode for events like Secret Santa or family exchanges. “It’s built for how people actually shop today,” Teger said. “We wanted to make it fun and flexible... whether you’re building your own wish list, planning a wedding registry, or sharing holiday ideas with your kids or coworkers.”Unlike many browser tools, LMK.today is completely free. The company earns small affiliate commissions directly from merchants, so users never pay extra or see inflated prices. “We’re aligned with the shopper,” Teger explained. “If we help you find the best price and you buy it, we get a small referral... everyone wins.”Behind LMK.today’s simplicity lies one of the world’s most comprehensive product databases. The platform’s data partner, Affiliate.com, indexes and normalizes over 1 billion products daily from more than 15,000 merchants worldwide. That engine fuels LMK.today’s ability to deliver up-to-date comparisons, reliable pricing, and lightning-fast alerts.“Price tracking only works if your data is fresh,” said Teger. “Affiliate.com gives us the global scale to know what’s really happening with prices across the web... so when LMK.today says you’ve got the best deal, you can trust it.”With Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and holiday sales around the corner, LMK.today offers shoppers a competitive edge. In just seconds, anyone can install the Chrome extension from the Chrome Web Store or visit LMK.today/extension to start saving instantly.LMK.today isn’t just for deal hunters - it’s for everyday shoppers who want a little peace of mind this season. Whether you’re tracking toys, tech gadgets, or gifts for loved ones, the extension helps ensure you’re never paying more than necessary.“People are shopping smarter than ever,” Teger said. “We built LMK.today to give everyone the same advantage big retailers have, data! And when you combine data with simplicity, you save money."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.