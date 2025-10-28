GGI to Showcase Innovation and Heritage at GlassBuild America 2025 in Orlando

Celebrating 125 Years of Craftsmanship, Innovation, and Partnership

SECAUCUS, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GGI (General Glass International) proudly announces its participation in GlassBuild America 2025, to be held November 4–6 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida. Attendees can visit Booth 10007, where GGI will showcase its complete range of architectural, decorative, and specialty glass products, reinforcing its reputation as one of the most trusted suppliers in the industry.This year’s exhibit is significant as GGI celebrates its 125th anniversary, marking over a century of innovation, craftsmanship, and partnership. Now in its fifth generation of family ownership and operation, GGI continues to honor its heritage while advancing the future of architectural glass through technology and design.To commemorate this milestone, the company will host a 125th Anniversary Cocktail Reception at its booth on Wednesday, November 5, from 3:30 to 5:00 p.m. Customers, strategic business partners, and other attendees are invited to join the celebration and toast GGI’s enduring legacy and forward-looking vision.Glass Innovations on DisplayAt GlassBuild America, GGI will highlight several new and expanded offerings, including: Pearl™ Satin Etched Glass and Mirror — GGI’s new brand of satin etched glass features clear, low-iron, tinted, and satin-etched mirror options for aesthetic versatility and performance consistency in interior and exterior applications. Alice® GEN 3.0 Direct-to-Glass Printing — Powered by the Dip-Tech DX-3 Series digital printer, GGI has enhanced printing precision and production capacity, empowering architects and designers to explore new creative possibilities. Live demonstrations will highlight this advanced technology.• SwitchView™ Smart Laminated Glass — Demonstrations will feature dynamic glass that transitions from transparent to opaque at the touch of a button, delivering privacy and light control for adaptive environments.• Laminated Glass — GGI will share samples of its custom laminated glass. This in-house production capability broadens GGI’s portfolio to meet the growing demand for laminated glass while improving production efficiency and reducing lead times.A Legacy Built on InnovationFor 125 years, GGI has advanced glass fabrication, empowering glass fabricators, architects, and designers to bring their projects to life. Through continuous investment in technology and an unwavering commitment to quality, the company continues to set industry benchmarks for performance, customization, and service.“This year marks a proud milestone for GGI,” said David Balik, President of GGI. Our 125th anniversary celebrates our team members, our customers, and the innovation that drives us forward. GlassBuild is the perfect event to highlight this year-long recognition, allowing us to connect directly with the industry and share our appreciation with the partners who made our success possible.”For more information about GGI and its products, visit www.generalglass.com About GGIIn 2025, GGI proudly celebrates 125 years of innovation and excellence in the glass industry. As a trusted leader in specialty glass solutions, GGI sources quality architectural and decorative glass products from around the globe to provide the ultimate service to customers throughout North America. Built on a rich legacy of craftsmanship and expertise, GGI remains committed to innovation, shaping the future of glass with unmatched quality and precision. Built on Legacy. Driven by Innovation.

