Supporting Safer Schools: GSBA Names 2025-2026 Safety Grant Winners

$75,000 in grants awarded to 19 districts advancing safety and wellness initiatives across Georgia schools.

Each year, more districts take proactive steps to ensure student and staff safety, planning ahead to create safer, stronger learning environments across Georgia.” — Valarie Wilson, Executive Director, GSBA

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Georgia School Boards Association (GSBA) Risk Management Services (RMS) is proud to announce the recipients of the 2025–2026 Safety Grant. This year’s grants, totaling $75,000, will assist member school systems in implementing and improving safety initiatives that protect students, staff, and school communities across Georgia.

The recipients were announced during the GSBA-RMS Annual Meeting in Athens on October 21, and all selected districts were notified of their awards via email on October 23. With a record 65 district applicants, this year marks the highest level of participation since the program’s inception — reflecting the growing commitment of local districts to advance safety and wellness for their students and staff.

“Each year, we see more school systems taking proactive steps to improve the safety and well-being of their students and staff,” said Valarie Wilson, GSBA Executive Director. “This record number of applicants demonstrates that districts are not only thinking about today’s challenges but planning ahead to create safer, stronger learning environments across Georgia.”

The GSBA RMS Safety Grant provides member districts with critical resources to address a variety of safety needs — from facility and equipment improvements to prevention and response training. Each application was reviewed by a selection committee of GSBA staff representing multiple departments within the Risk Management Services division. Applications were anonymized and evaluated comparatively to ensure fairness across all submissions, with the following districts being recognized:

• Bacon County Schools - Traffic cones, gloves, safety glasses, and vests - $2,196.00

• Chickamauga City Schools - Anti-slip floor mats - $4,085.80

• Commerce City Schools - Shoes, mats, gloves, ladder, pallet jack, rolling carts - $5,000.00

• Dalton City Schools - Delineators for traffic control - $319.00

• Dodge County Schools - Anti-slip mats - $4,633.24

• Echols County Schools - Anti-slip shoes for cafeteria staff, mats and gloves for staff - $1,800.00

• Elbert County Schools - Security cameras for bus yard - $2,200.00 (partial award)

• Gilmer County Schools - Safety shoes for maintenance staff; non-slip rugs - $5,000.00

• Heard County Schools - Non-slip shoes for nutrition staff - $3,450.00

• Lincoln County Schools - Safety shoes and 4 rolling carts - $3,680.00 (partial award)

• Madison County Schools - Wet floor signs, trash cans/dollies, mats, barriers $4,929.00

• Mitchell County Schools - Waterhog mats for doorways - $5,000.00

• Oglethorpe CountySchools - Security cameras and access units for bus shop - $5,000.00

• Paulding County Schools - Safety shoes for custodial staff - $5,000.00

• Stephens County Schools - Slip-resistant shoes for custodial and nutrition staff - $3,000.00 (partial award)

• Tift County Schools - Traffic cones, sidewalk signs, mats and barricades - $5,000.00

• Union County Schools - Non-slip mats for entrances - $5,000.00

• Valdosta City Schools - Slip-resistant shoes for nutrition and custodial staff - $5,000.00

• Worth County Schools - Slip-resistant shoes, hand trucks and rolling carts - $5,000.00

“The continued growth of this program speaks volumes about the dedication of Georgia’s districts to protecting their school communities,” said Cliff Cole, GSBA Director of Risk Management Services. “By increasing our funding this year, we were able to support an even wider range of projects — from upgraded safety equipment to preventive measures that help reduce risks before incidents occur. We’re proud to stand beside our members as they take meaningful action to keep schools safe.”

GSBA Risk Management Services remains committed to providing ongoing resources, training, and support to its member districts. The Safety Grant program exemplifies this mission, helping schools take proactive steps toward a safer future for all.

For more information about GSBA Risk Management Services or the Safety Grant program, visit gsba.com/risk-management or contact Andy Ryff, Director of Marketing and Communications, at aryff@gsba.com or 770.822.3632.

About GSBA Risk Management Services

GSBA Risk Management Services (RMS) offers protection through its group self-insurance plans for workers’ compensation, property, and liability risks. RMS partners with Georgia public school systems and goes far beyond the normal service of a commercial insurance broker. The staff builds relationships with its members and provides training and information to assist members in successfully managing their risks.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.