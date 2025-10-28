Lee Behnken Releases 8-Album, 80-Song “Song of All Songs” — A Verse-by-Verse Musical Journey Through Scripture

BROOKVILLE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brookville, Ohio — October 17, 2025 — International Christian artist and worship leader Lee Behnken has released his most ambitious project to date: The Song of All Songs, an eight-album, 80-song musical journey inspired by the book in the Bible called, “Song of Songs” (or “The Song of Solomon”). This eight chapters, verse-by-verse series invites listeners into a deeply reflective exploration of God’s love and devotion for His people found in His best of songs, “the greatest of all songs”… the Song of Songs. “The Song of Songs is the Holy of Holies in the Bible,” says Behnken. “It reveals the passion of Christ for His people and invites you to experience a deep personal relationship with Him.” Each song corresponds through the chapters and verses, blending original worship melodies, orchestral arrangements, and contemporary styles to create a fascinating and immersive listening experience.

A Lifetime of Worship and Global Ministry, Behnken’s ministry spans decades, from his roots in rural Ohio to stages in America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Ordained through the Evangelical Church Alliance in 1996, Lee has led worship, preached, and ministered in many countries including China, the Philippines, Uzbekistan, and Israel. Among his milestones:

· Produced Jesus Is God, the first Christian album manufactured and distributed in Russia and surrounding regions.

· First American artist to perform in Uzbekistan, as reported by local media.

· Led the first Christian concert tour in Siberia, documented by Rock Asia.

· Performed on national TV in Wuhan, China, and Manila, Philippines.

The Prophetic and Devotional Depth of the Song of Solomon, both a wisdom book and a poetry book of the Bible, is central to Behnken’s project as a prophetic portrayal of divine love. Through Song of All Songs, listeners are invited to reflect on God’s love, redemption and to experience personal spiritual growth. Each album includes a companion study guide and devotional workbook, making the series suitable for individual devotions or group study.

“Through these songs, I hope people encounter the heart of God — to hear His still small voice, experience His love, and are drawn to a close personal relationship with Jesus Christ,” Behnken shares.

Available Worldwide, Song of All Songs is now streaming and available for download globally. For more information and to experience the full series, visit: https://songofallsongs.com/albums

About Lee Behnken:

Lee Behnken is a Christian recording artist, teacher, and worship leader whose ministry has impacted audiences around the world. Based in Brookville, Ohio, he continues to write, record, and lead worship through music that bridges faith,

generations, cultures and personal devotion to God.

Media Contact: Lee Behnken; lee@leeb.org, Brookville, Ohio

Song of All Songs Ministries Website: https://songofallsongs.com/albums/

SOURCE: Song of All Songs Ministries © 2025 Lee Behnken. All rights reserved.

